Oracle Partner Tessell Introduces New DBaaS Product for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Tessell to demonstrate Tessell for Oracle & ExaDB-D on OCI at Oracle CloudWorld

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessell , the next-generation database-as-a-service (DBaaS) that enables enterprises and cloud-borne companies to accelerate data and application modernization journeys at scale, today announced the release of Tessell for Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure (ExaDB-D) on OCI. Tessell also announced that the company has become an official Oracle partner and sponsor of this year’s Oracle CloudWorld in Las Vegas September 9-12, where Tessell will demonstrate its latest DBaaS offering on OCI.



Tessell’s global partnership and support for OCI enables industry-leading databases, cloud data management, integration, and governance for databases, data warehouses, data lakehouses, enterprise analytics, and data science. For Tessell’s joint customers, this new offering and partnership facilitates data modernization by moving on-premises workloads to OCI. This enables customers to gain insights from trusted data at scale and leverage their existing skills and investments.

“We are honored to be an Oracle partner and to bring Tessell’s database as a service to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). We are excited to bring the power of Tessell’s multi-engine database support for enterprises adopting OCI. With ExaDB-D support, customers will enjoy the best of Oracle’s infrastructure combined with the most comprehensive data management capabilities,” said Bala Kuchibhotla, Tessell’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Tessell provides customers with increased flexibility and control over their data in both OCI and other cloud environments. The new partnership is designed to provide customers with:

Extensive OCI/ExaDB-D infrastructure Support : Now customers can enjoy their favorite HA solutions such as RAC on their ExaDB-D on their choice of cloud. Additionally, customers will enjoy highly performant, mission-critical infrastructure with optimized TCO.

: Now customers can enjoy their favorite HA solutions such as RAC on their ExaDB-D on their choice of cloud. Additionally, customers will enjoy highly performant, mission-critical infrastructure with optimized TCO. Simplify migrations to OCI : Leveraging Tessell’s highly successful AirDrop data migration solution, customers benefit from simplified migration of on-premises applications, databases and data warehouses to OCI. Customers can lift and shine on-premises databases to OCI with minimal-to-no-modification.

: Leveraging Tessell’s highly successful AirDrop data migration solution, customers benefit from simplified migration of on-premises applications, databases and data warehouses to OCI. Customers can lift and shine on-premises databases to OCI with minimal-to-no-modification. Unified Management Plane: As Tessell ExaDB-D infrastructure on choice of cloud, customers can deeply integrate Oracle infrastructure into their respective cloud, creating a seamless experience for their data estate.



“We are delighted to become an Oracle partner and offer a comprehensive DBaaS solution for OCI,” said Bakul Banthia, Co-Founder and Head of GTM at Tessell. “Our goal has always been to support all cloud database services, giving users their choice of cloud and database infrastructure. Database customers now have access to the same functionality on OCI, the premier cloud for running Oracle databases.”

Tessell is also a sponsor at the upcoming Oracle CloudWorld conference, where the company will demonstrate the capabilities of Tessell for Oracle ExaDB-D for OCI on the show floor. During a breakout session , Tessell executives will demonstrate database and data lifecycle management for Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure (ExaDB-D). The demonstration will include use cases illustrating how customers overcame challenges, such as simultaneously serving application users while migrating data, and implementing best data availability and recovery practices.

“Rolling out Tessell for OCI at Oracle CloudWorld is a major milestone, especially since our founders spent a combined 30 years at Oracle,” said Kuchibhotla. “Our mission is to apply what we know about enterprise database technology to make deploying cloud databases easy and elegant without lock-in. Our Oracle CloudWorld demonstration will show that Tessell delivers total control and flexibility on your terms.”

About Tessell

Tessell is a multi-cloud, choice of infrastructure DBaaS platform offering a comprehensive suite of database services. With the addition of Tessell for Oracle/Exadata for OCI, Tessell now supports all the major cloud providers – OCI, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS). It supports six different engines (both commercial and open-source) tailored for operational and transactional applications. Tessell’s unique value proposition is built around three core pillars:



Choice: Tessell offers flexibility with a broad selection of infrastructure options (both cloud-native and third-party) across all major cloud providers, including a patented cloud-native, high-performance NVMe-based infrastructure.

Data Delight: Tessell goes beyond the typical undifferentiated heavy lifting by delivering a deeply integrated and delightful data management experience designed to cater to all enterprise personas.

Governance: Tessell empowers enterprises with DBaaS on their terms, enabling them to retain control over data governance, security, and compliance policies, ensuring they meet specific organizational requirements.



With a strong focus on these pillars, Tessell has quickly achieved product-market fit, particularly among large enterprises, including Fortune 1000 companies.

Media Contact:

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for Tessell

len@firecrackerpr.com

Trademark

Oracle and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72fe2414-bcca-479e-9b99-5d4d74b8508a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/008a2c0a-e713-4785-9ddb-ecef018ae651

Comprehensive and differentiated Oracle PaaS With Tessell, you can experience up to 10x more performance compared to other public cloud PaaS offerings on Oracle at a fractional cost. Join us for our session on Differentiated Data Management on ExaCS Join us on September 11th at 11 am PDT at Bellini 2103, The Venetian, Level 2. Tessell executives will demonstrate database and data lifecycle management for Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure (ExaDB-D). The demonstration will include use cases illustrating how customers overcame challenges, such as simultaneously serving application users while migrating data, and implementing best data availability and recovery practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.