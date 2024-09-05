Enovis™ Introduces the Next Generation of Foot and Ankle Surgery Offerings at AOFAS Annual Meeting

With the upcoming launch of the innovative Tarsoplasty solution and live demonstrations of the Better Step patient-focused platform, Enovis™ Foot & Ankle continues to drive its portfolio into “The Fast Lane.”

Wilmington, DE, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology company, announced today it will unveil its new Tarsoplasty Percutaneous Lapidus System and offer live demonstrations of Better Step, a patient-focused platform, alongside other advanced product offerings at the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS) annual meeting in Vancouver, British Columbia from September 11–14, 2024.

“Our expanding portfolio continues to deliver solutions that drive better patient outcomes and surgical efficiency,” said Gary Justak, President and General Manager of Enovis Foot & Ankle. “This year, we’re reinforcing that Enovis is not just keeping pace with the rapidly evolving foot and ankle landscape—we’re driving it into the fast lane.”

At the meeting, Enovis will unveil the Tarsoplasty Percutaneous Lapidus System, an innovative approach to the Lapidus bunionectomy that features next generation instruments and implants for a more guided, reproducible percutaneous procedure—enabling surgeons to reduce operative time and improve recovery outcomes for patients.

“The clinical data supporting the Tarsoplasty System highlights the effectiveness of the percutaneous approach to hallux valgus correction,” stated Shannon Cummings, Global Vice President of Marketing for Enovis Foot & Ankle. “We’re confident that this system will showcase our expertise in percutaneous foot and ankle surgery and our dedication to enhancing these procedures broadly.”

In addition to the Tarsoplasty System, Enovis will offer live demonstrations of Better Step, a patient-focused platform designed to enhance the patient experience throughout the bunion surgery journey. The app encourages physicians to deliver personalized care through custom videos, educational materials, and recovery protocols tailored to each patient’s needs.

“We are thrilled to showcase Tarsoplasty and Better Step at AOFAS,” said Justak. “These offerings exemplify our commitment to empowering surgeons and enabling patients to take an active role in their recovery journey.”

The company will also showcase an array of advanced solutions from its comprehensive foot and ankle continuum, including:

AOFAS attendees have opportunities throughout the week to experience these product offerings firsthand.

Visit Enovis booth #104 in the exhibit hall.

Educational presentations from Drs. Samuel Adams and Christopher Gross on demand virtually, “The Use of Highly Variable Angle Screws increased Compression in Orthopaedic Plating” and in-person on Sept. 12 at 1:30 PM: “Biomechanical Advantages of sustained Dynamic compression over static Fixation in Subtalar Arthrodesis.”

About Enovis

Enovis™ (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the company’s extensive range of products, services, and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com .

