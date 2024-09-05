Myriad Genetics to Host Investor Event on October 9, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, will host an Investor Event at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City on October 9, 2024. The in-person event will commence at 9:00 am EDT and last approximately two hours.

Paul J. Diaz, President and CEO, and other members of the Myriad executive leadership team will discuss the company’s long-term growth strategy, operational initiatives, scientific and clinical advancements reflected in its product pipeline, and long-term financial goals.

For those interested in attending the event in person, please register here. For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast of the Investor Event presentation and Q&A will be available on Myriad’s investor relations website at investor.myriad.com. A replay will be posted on Myriad Genetics’ website after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Investor Contact

Matt Scalo

(801) 584-3532

IR@myriad.com

Media Contact

Glenn Farrell

(385) 318-3718

PR@myriad.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.