Program Offers $10K College Scholarship to ND High School Juniors, Seniors

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Thursday invited North Dakota high school juniors and seniors to apply to participate in the 2025 U.S. Senate Youth Program, which features a $10,000 college scholarship. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Central time on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.

Two high school juniors or seniors from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Department of Defense schools are selected each year for the program. In addition to the $10,000 scholarship, the program includes a “Washington Week” event in March 2025, at which participants will hear speakers from the legislative, executive and judicial branches of the federal government, as well as from members of the national media.

Applicants are chosen according to their abilities and leadership qualities in an elected or appointed student office during the entire school year. They must demonstrate the ability to serve others and represent constituents. Their applications are ranked and scored by a state selection committee.

The U.S. Senate Youth Program application process consists of completing a web-based form, writing both a personal and persuasive essay, offering letters of support, and providing principal and parent signatures.

“North Dakota students who are interested in leadership and public service should take advantage of this opportunity,” Baesler said. “It gives them a chance to develop their leadership skills with a group of their peers and discuss and debate some of the most important issues our country faces.”

The U.S. Senate Youth Program was established in 1962 to offer a study and scholarship opportunity for outstanding high school students who are interested in public service careers. The $10,000 scholarship is funded by the Hearst Foundations, which were originally established by media mogul William Randolph Hearst.