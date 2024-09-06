Global Drinking Yogurt Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Drinking Yogurt Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Drinking Yogurt Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The drinking yogurt market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $40.79 billion in 2023 to $44.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for probiotic foods, growing awareness of health and wellness, rising disposable incomes in various regions, attracted diverse consumer segments, and increased immunity-boosting food products.

The drinking yogurt market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $63.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for plant-based, growing emphasis on sustainable sourcing, improved preservation methods, rise of online shopping and subscription, and increasing consumer consumption of healthy foods.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=17128&type=smp

The increasing consumption of dairy food is expected to propel the growth of the drinking yogurt market going forward. Dairy foods refer to products made from the milk of mammals, such as cows, goats, and sheep. The increasing consumption of dairy food is due to rising awareness of its nutritional benefits, cultural preferences, changing lifestyles, and influencing consumer choices. Drinking yogurt is widely used as a dairy product in various ways due to its versatility, nutritional benefits, and convenience. Its versatility and health benefits make it a popular dairy product for culinary and nutritional applications.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drinking-yogurt-global-market-report

Key players in the drinking yogurt market include Nestle S.A., Groupe Lactalis SA, Danone Inc., General Mills Inc, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V, Arla Foods amba, Meiji Holdings Co Ltd.

Major companies operating in the drinking yogurt market are focused on developing innovative products such as multi-benefit drinkable Yogurt to enhance gut health and offer additional functional benefits such as improved immune support and increased energy levels. Multi-benefit drinkable Yogurt is a category of yogurt products formulated to provide various health benefits beyond basic nutrition. These products typically combine the creamy texture and tangy flavor of Yogurt with additional ingredients to enhance specific aspects of health and wellness.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the drinking yogurt market in 2023. The regions covered in the drinking yogurt market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Drinking yogurt is a fermented dairy beverage made from milk and live bacteria cultures, such as Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus. It has a thinner consistency than traditional spoonable yogurt, making it easy to drink. Drinking yogurt is often a convenient, nutritious snack or meal replacement, providing probiotics, protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients.

The Drinking Yogurt Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on drinking yogurt market size, drinking yogurt market drivers and trends, drinking yogurt market major players, drinking yogurt competitors' revenues, drinking yogurt market positioning, and drinking yogurt market growth across geographies. The drinking yogurt market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

