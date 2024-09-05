Submit Release
Invivyd to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
Fireside Chat Time: 10:00 AM ET
Location: New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Monday, September 9, 2024
Fireside Chat Time: 9:30 AM ET
Location: New York, NY

2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Fireside Chat Time: 10:55 AM ET
Location: New York, NY

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at investors.invivyd.com and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the events.

About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. The company’s proprietary INVYMAB™ platform approach combines state-of-the-art viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering. INVYMAB is designed to facilitate the rapid, serial generation of new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to address evolving viral threats. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for its first mAb in a planned series of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

Contacts:

Media Relations
(781) 208-0160
media@invivyd.com

Investor Relations
(781) 208-0160
investors@invivyd.com


