Lotus Technology wins 2024 EUCCC Sustainable Business Award for Decarbonization Leadership

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent luxury mobility provider, has been celebrated at the 2024 EUCCC Sustainable Business Award in Shanghai on September 4th for Decarbonization Leadership.



EUCCC (The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China) was established in 2000 as an independent advocacy organization for EU businesses in China, with high authority and significant influence. The Sustainable Business Awards has been held for eight consecutive editions since 2017. The awards aim to promote the establishment of sustainable business models that are socially and environmentally responsible and geared towards valuable growth.

Lotus Tech’s recognition for the Decarbonization Leadership award commends the Company for its strategic direction and phased practical results in the field of decarbonization.

Since 2018, Lotus has been committed to advancing the Vision80 strategy, aiming to achieve business transformation and electrification. The Company has launched three pure electric vehicles and delivered them to global customers, including the pure electric hypercar Evija, the pure electric hyper SUV Eletre, and the pure electric hyper-GT Emeya.

“Our commitment to decarbonization remains a vital part of our sustainable business strategy, and to be recognized by the EUCCC in this year’s Sustainable Business awards is a true testament to that,” said Mr. Alexious Lee, Chairman of the ESG Committee at Lotus Tech. “We remain dedicated to promoting sustainable business models.”

The Company aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its entire value chain by 2038. It has already achieved 100% renewable energy use in some of its global office locations. At Lotus Global Smart Factory, photovoltaics has been installed for green production, which has been designated as a national-level green factory in China. In 2023, the Company launched intelligent photovoltaic storage and charging robots to promote decarbonization practices at the usage end. Lotus Tech is also a supporter of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

For more information about Lotus Tech’s ESG strategy and achievements, please download the ESG report here: https://ir.group-lotus.com/environmental-social-governance

