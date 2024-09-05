Submit Release
Immunovant to Host Graves’ Disease Program Update on September 9, 2024

Investor webcast on Monday, September 9th at 8:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host an investor webcast on Monday, September 9th at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide an update on its Graves’ Disease (GD) program.

The update will consist of new epidemiologic data characterizing the potentially addressable market, additional results from the Phase 2 study of batoclimab, and an overview of the IMVT-1402 development program in GD.

Webcast Details

The company will host a webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, September 9th. Please click here to register for the event. The live webcast will also be available under the News & Events section of Immunovant’s website. A replay of the event and presentation will be available immediately following the event.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit immunovant.com.

Investor Contact:
Renee Barnett, MBA
Chief Financial Officer
Immunovant, Inc.
info@immunovant.com

Source: Immunovant Inc.


