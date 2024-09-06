Human Centric Lighting Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Human Centric Lighting Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER L0NDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The human centric lighting market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.72 billion in 2023 to $2.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in urbanization, rise in remote work, growth in the aging population, rise of smart lighting systems, and growing adoption of home automation solutions.

The human centric lighting market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.75 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing awareness of circadian rhythm benefits, rising demand for workplace well-being initiatives, increasing establishments of elderly homes, increasing focus on green building practices, and growing focus on energy efficiency.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=17172&type=smp

The increasing initiatives towards establishing smart cities are expected to propel the growth of the human-centric lighting market. A smart city is an urban area that uses advanced technology and data-driven solutions to enhance the quality of life for its residents, improve efficiency in urban operations, and promote sustainable development. The growth of smart cities is driven by a convergence of technological innovation, urban development needs, policy support, private sector involvement, and community engagement. Human-centric lighting is a crucial component of smart city development, helping to create urban environments that support residents' health, productivity, and overall well-being through adaptive, biologically optimized lighting systems.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/human-centric-lighting-global-market-report

Key players in the human centric lighting market include Eaton Corporation, Legrand, Signify, Hubbell Incorporated, Acuity Brands Inc., Osram GmbH, Zumtobel Group AG, LEDVANCE GmbH, Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Fagerhult Group, Trilux GmbH & Co. KG, Lutron Electronics Co. Inc., Cree Lighting, ERCO GmbH, Schréder Group, Beghelli S.p.A., Helvar Ltd., Delta Light NV, GE Lighting, Xicato Inc., OMS Lighting, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG.

Major companies operating in the human-centric lighting market are focused on developing innovative products, such as RAPID lighting control systems, and adjusting lighting based on occupancy, daylight availability, and user preferences in real-time. Responsive artificial intelligence platforms for intelligent lighting design (RAPID) lighting control systems are advanced technologies designed to optimize lighting environments based on real-time data and user needs.

1) By Component: Sensors, Drivers, Microprocessors And Microcontrollers, Switches And Dimmers, Transmitters And Receivers

2) By Installation Type: New Installations, Retrofit Installations

3) By Application: Wholesale And Retail, Enterprises And Data Centers, Residential, Educational Institutions, Healthcare, Industrial, Hospitality

North America was the largest region in the human centric lighting market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the human centric lighting market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Human-centric lighting (HCL) refers to lighting solutions designed to enhance well-being, productivity, and comfort by considering humans' biological and emotional needs. It aims to mimic natural daylight cycles to support circadian rhythms, regulate hormones such as melatonin and cortisol, and improve overall mood, alertness, and cognitive function.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global human centric lighting market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Human Centric Lighting Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on human centric lighting market size, human centric lighting market drivers and trends, human centric lighting market major players, human centric lighting competitors' revenues, human centric lighting market positioning, and human centric lighting market growth across geographies. The human centric lighting market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

