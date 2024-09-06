Logistics Nodes Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Logistics Nodes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The logistics nodes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $23.83 billion in 2023 to $26.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changes in fuel prices, rising inflation rates, consumer spending patterns, regulatory changes, and expansion or upgrades of ports, airports, railways, and highways.

The logistics nodes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $44.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability initiatives, climate change adaptation, growing demand for energy efficiency, increasing focus on resilience against disruptions, protection of sensitive data, and cybersecurity measures.

The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the logistics nodes market going forward. The e-commerce industry refers to the purchase and sale of products and services over the Internet, allowing businesses and customers to make transactions electronically without the need for physical interaction and frequently using technologies to speed up commerce. The e-commerce industry is growing due to convenience and accessibility, mobile commerce growth, logistics and delivery services, and internet penetration. Logistics nodes offer fast and effective last-mile delivery while also managing increasing volumes of cargo through efficient sorting, processing, and redistribution.

Key players in the logistics nodes market include CEVA Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., DSV A/S, Expeditors International, Sinotrans Logistics, GEODIS, Dachser Group SE & Co. KG, Penske Logistics, Prologis Inc., Schneider National Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Hub Group Inc., XPO Inc., Americold Logistics Inc., Aramex, Bolloré Logistics, Lineage Inc., Blue Dart Express Limited, FedEx, YUSEN LOGISTICS CO. LTD., United Parcel Service of America Inc., Toll Holdings Limited.

Major companies operating in the logistics nodes market are focusing on developing advanced visual artificial intelligence technology to improve data accuracy and speed up the process for carriers. Visual artificial intelligence, a cutting-edge technology, uses video recognition to automate the process of capturing trailer numbers and matching appointments when a truck comes on-site.

1) By Transportation Mode: Road, Rail, Air, Sea

2) By Organization Size: Large, Small And Medium

3) By Vertical: Automotive, Retail And E-Commerce, Healthcare, Industrial, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Logistics Nodes Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the logistics nodes market in 2023. The regions covered in the logistics nodes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Logistics nodes are specific points within a logistics distribution network where products are stored, processed, or transported. They are critical places for the efficient management, consolidation, and distribution of resources throughout multiple stages of production and consumption. Logistics nodes offer value-added services, hence increasing the efficiency and customization of logistics operations.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Logistics Nodes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on logistics nodes market size, logistics nodes market drivers and trends, logistics nodes market major players, logistics nodes competitors' revenues, logistics nodes market positioning, and logistics nodes market growth across geographies. The logistics nodes market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

