High-Pressure Processing Equipment Global Market 2024 To Reach $0.66 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.1%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high-pressure processing equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.43 billion in 2023 to $0.46 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing concerns over foodborne illnesses, increasing focus on food safety, demand for extended shelf life, rising demand for natural food preservation, and consumer preference for minimally processed foods.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The high-pressure processing equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $0.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing use of high-pressure processing for sterilization and preservation, growing awareness of nutrition and wellness, continued investments in research and development for new applications, and emerging applications in non-food sectors.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market

The increasing demand for processed food is expected to propel the growth of the high-pressure processing equipment market going forward. Processed food refers to any food item that has undergone alterations from its natural state through cooking, preservation, or other methods to improve flavor, shelf life, or convenience. The increasing demand for processed food is due to several factors, such as increased urbanization, changing lifestyles, convenience, longer shelf life, and the availability of a wide variety of flavors and options in the market. High-pressure processing equipment ensures food safety, extends shelf life, and maintains nutritional quality, meeting consumer expectations for convenience and quality in processed foods.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market Share?

Key players in the high-pressure processing equipment market include ThyssenKrupp AG, Kobe Steel Ltd., MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co., JBT Corporation, Engelmann & Buckham Ltd, Universal Pasteurization Company LLC, Good Foods Group LLC, Uhde High Pressure Technologies GmbH, Quintus Technologies AB, American Pasteurization Company, Hiperbaric, Resato International B.V., Millard Manufacturing Corp., Pion Inc, Stansted Fluid Power Ltd., Bao Tou KeFA High Pressure Technology Co Ltd., BTKF-HPP, Guangzhou Jingye Machinery Co Ltd, Idus HPP Systems S.L.U., Xiamen Ollital Machinery Equipment Co Ltd..

Which Key Trends Are Driving High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the high-pressure processing equipment market are focusing on developing advanced products, such as the newest generation of high-pressure processing (HPP) systems, to gain a competitive edge in the market. New-generation high-pressure processing (HPP) systems utilize advanced technology to apply intense pressure to food products, preserving freshness and extending shelf life while maintaining nutritional quality. They are integral to the food industry for producing minimally processed, safe, and high-quality products such as juices, deli meats, and dips.

How Is The Global High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market Segmented?

1) By Orientation Type: Horizontal, Vertical

2) By Vessel Volume: Less Than 100 Liter, 100-500 Liter, More Than 500 Liter

3) By Application: Tolling, Juices And Beverages, Fruits And vegetables, Seafood, Meat Products, Dairy, Plant Protein, Other Applications

4) By End User: Food And Beverages Industry, Pharma And Cosmetics Industry

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market

North America was the largest region in the high-pressure processing equipment market in 2023. The regions covered in the high-pressure processing equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market Definition

High-pressure processing (HPP) equipment is a technology used to preserve food and beverages by subjecting them to elevated pressures up to 87,000 psi (600 MPa) without the use of heat, thereby retaining nutritional value and flavor and extending shelf life. It is employed in the food industry to enhance food safety by effectively reducing pathogens like bacteria and viruses while also maintaining the sensory attributes of products such as juices, meats, and dairy products.

High-Pressure Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global high-pressure processing equipment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The High-Pressure Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on high-pressure processing equipment market size, high-pressure processing equipment market drivers and trends, high-pressure processing equipment market major players, high-pressure processing equipment competitors' revenues, high-pressure processing equipment market positioning, and high-pressure processing equipment market growth across geographies. The high-pressure processing equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

