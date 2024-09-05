India Geriatric Care Services Market Projected To Witness Substantial Growth, 2024-2031:Tata Trust, Ashiana Housing Ltd.

India Geriatric Care Services Market Report 2024

Key TrendsAging Population in IndiaIndia's aging population is increasing rapidly, with a significant rise in the number of people aged 60 and above. This demographic shift is driving demand for geriatric care services, including assisted living, home care, and nursing care services.Growing Demand for Home-based CareHome care services are becoming a preferred option for the elderly in India, as they allow seniors to receive healthcare services in the comfort of their homes. This trend is driven by an increasing number of nuclear families, urbanization, and a preference for aging in place. Rise of Specialized Elderly Care FacilitiesThe establishment of specialized geriatric care centers and old age homes is increasing in urban areas, particularly catering to middle- and upper-class populations. These facilities offer services such as skilled nursing, memory care, and rehabilitation for age-related conditions. Actual report of 150+ is available for purchase to all the interested stakeholders.Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):India Geriatric Care Services Market, By Services:In-Home CareHourly Adult CareHospice CarePalliative CareAssisted LivingNursing HomeIndia Geriatric Care Services Market, By Service Provider:PublicPrivateIndia Geriatric Care Services Market, By Disease Indication:DementiaParkinson’s DiseaseCancerStrokeOsteoarthritisOthersFollowing are the players analyzed in the report:◘ Emoha Elder Care◘ AntaraSeniorCare◘ Nisarg Care◘ Tata Trust◘ Ashiana Housing Ltd.◘ Heritage Eldercare Services Pvt. • What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? • What will be the market size during the estimated period?• What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the India Geriatric Care Services market during the forecast period?• Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the India Geriatric Care Services market?• What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the India Geriatric Care Services market across different regions?• What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the India Geriatric Care Services market?• What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability? We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

