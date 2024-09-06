Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Radio Frequency Semiconductor Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.84 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.9%

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Radio Frequency (RF) Semiconductor Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gallium arsenide (GaAs) radio frequency (RF) semiconductor market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.95 billion in 2023 to $2.10 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for high-performance wireless devices, advancements in GaAs technology, growth in the automotive industry, increasing importance of advanced RF devices, smart grid, and renewable energy technologies.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Radio Frequency (RF) Semiconductor Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The gallium arsenide (GaAs) radio frequency (RF) semiconductor market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growth in the demand for high-performance wireless devices, more efficient and powerful RF semiconductor devices, renewable energy solutions continues to grow, demand for advanced RF devices, the need for improved radar.

Growth Driver Of The Gallium Arsenide Radio Frequency Semiconductor Market

The growing penetration of 5G technology is expected to propel the growth of the gallium arsenide (GaAs) radio frequency (RF) semiconductor market going forward. 5G is the latest generation of mobile networks, offering improved data speeds, reduced latency, and more dependable connections. The penetration of 5G technology is rising due to rising demand for faster, more reliable mobile internet, driven by the growth of smartphones and data-heavy apps. GaAs RF semiconductors are vital for 5G technology as they offer high electron mobility and operate at higher frequencies, improving signal transmission and reception for enhanced speed, capacity, and coverage.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Radio Frequency (RF) Semiconductor Market Growth?

Key players in the gallium arsenide (GaAs) radio frequency (RF) semiconductor market include Broadcom Inc., Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, NEC Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Radio Frequency (RF) Semiconductor Market Size?

Major companies operating in the gallium arsenide (GaAs) radio frequency (RF) semiconductor market are advancing pseudomorph high-electron-mobility transistor (pHEMT) technology to enhance performance in high-frequency applications, aiming to achieve higher efficiency and improved signal processing capabilities. Pseudomorph high-electron-mobility transistor (pHEMT) technology refers to an advanced semiconductor technology used to create high-performance transistors.

How Is The Global Gallium Arsenide Radio Frequency Semiconductor Market Segmented?

1) By Device: Power Amplifier, Low Noise Amplifier, Filter And Duplexer, Radiofrequency (Rf) Mixer, Switch, Other Devices

2) By Frequency: Ultra-High Frequency (Uhf), Very High Frequency (Vhf)

3) By Operating Voltage: Up To 5 V, 5.1 To 20 V, Above 20 V

4) By End-Use: Telecommunication, Consumer Devices, Aerospace, Defense And Sitcom, Automotive, Community Antenna Television (Catv) And Wired Broadband, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Radio Frequency (RF) Semiconductor Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the gallium arsenide (GaAs) radio frequency (RF) semiconductor market in 2023. The regions covered in the gallium arsenide (GaAs) radio frequency (RF) semiconductor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Radio Frequency (RF) Semiconductor Market Definition

A gallium arsenide (GaAs) radio frequency (RF) semiconductor is a semiconductor made from the elements gallium and arsenic, specifically designed for use in high-frequency electronic devices. GaAs RF semiconductors are frequently utilized in wireless communication systems, radar, and satellite technology due to their high electron mobility, wide bandgap, and superior performance at high frequencies.

