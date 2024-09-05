Twenty Five Street Home by Daniel de Amorim Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

Twenty Five Street Home

Innovative residential and commercial building inspired by Manhattan's High Line awarded Silver in Architecture, Building and Structure Design category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced that Twenty Five Street Home by Daniel de Amorim has been awarded the prestigious Silver A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This recognition positions Twenty Five Street Home as a notable and innovative design within the competitive Architecture industry.Twenty Five Street Home's Silver A' Design Award is significant for the Architecture industry and potential residents, as it showcases a design that aligns with current trends of integrating nature and technology for enhanced quality of life. The award highlights the practical benefits of the building's features, such as acoustic insulation, vegetation in internal and external environments, and high-performance frames, which contribute to user comfort and well-being.Inspired by Manhattan's High Line, Twenty Five Street Home brings the concept of a suspended park to a residential building in a Brazilian city. The design harmoniously combines private and communal spaces, allowing residents to maintain a connection with nature without sacrificing modern comforts. Unique features like the double glazing structural system, ventilated facade, and armored busway set this design apart, offering both aesthetic appeal and functional efficiency.The Silver A' Design Award serves as a testament to the design excellence of Twenty Five Street Home and motivates the Daniel de Amorim team to continue pushing boundaries in future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration of integrating natural elements and advanced technology in residential architecture, influencing industry standards and practices.Twenty Five Street Home was designed by a talented team including Daniel de Amorim, Amanda Maffezzoli, Guilherme Molinari, Jaqueline Gaida, Jéssica Braz and Mayron Rodrigo, each contributing their expertise to bring this innovative concept to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Daniel de AmorimDaniel de Amorim is a highly experienced architect from Brazil with 22 years in the industry. Having worked in interior design offices, construction companies, and developers, he opened his own firm in 2010. Currently, his office is one of the largest in his city, and he is designing two of the tallest residential buildings in the country. Daniel de Amorim is dedicated to transforming architecture into the art of living.About TriadTRIAD Construções e Incorporações is a reference in the construction industry, with over 25 years of solid and impactful operations. Specializing in property development, construction, and sales, TRIAD is known for its exceptional quality and adherence to five key pillars: planning, technology, sustainability, innovation, and quality. These pillars have established TRIAD as an influential company in the construction sector in the Itapema/Brasil market.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through designs that incorporate innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, economic viability, design originality, user comfort, energy efficiency, adaptability to change, use of natural light, spatial harmony, safety measures, accessibility considerations, and resilience to weather. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that showcase the designer's expertise, creativity, and ability to create impactful works.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes superior architecture and structure design. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, architecture industry experts, journalists, and academics. The award aims to showcase innovative designs that contribute to the advancement of the architecture and design fields, inspiring future trends. By participating, entrants gain global recognition and increased stature within the competitive industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at:

