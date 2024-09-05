Shanyue Outdoor by Rongcheng Qin and Changhao Que Wins Silver in A' Baby Products Awards

Shanyue Outdoor

Innovative Children's Trail Running Shoes Recognized for Excellence in Design and Functionality

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of baby products design, has announced Shanyue Outdoor by Rongcheng Qin and Changhao Que as the Silver Award winner in the Baby, Kids' and Children's Products Design category. This achievement highlights the exceptional design and innovation behind Shanyue Outdoor, setting a new standard within the baby products industry.Shanyue Outdoor addresses the growing need for high-quality, versatile children's trail running shoes suitable for various outdoor activities. By combining cutting-edge materials, ergonomic design, and a focus on safety and comfort, these shoes offer a practical solution for parents seeking reliable footwear for their active children. The recognition from the A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Award underscores the relevance and value of this design to the industry and its target audience.The award-winning Shanyue Outdoor shoes stand out for their innovative use of B-WTPRO high-tech water-resistant fabric on the upper, ensuring effective protection against rain and mud. With a wading depth of up to 8.5cm, these shoes provide exceptional waterproof performance. The lining features a B-WTPRO waterproof membrane with a microporous structure, ensuring excellent breathability and keeping feet dry and comfortable during outdoor activities. The lightweight outsoles with an anti-slip texture further enhance comfort and safety.This prestigious recognition from the A' Baby, Kids and Children's Products Design Award serves as a testament to the dedication and expertise of the Rongcheng Qin and Changhao Que team. It motivates them to continue pushing the boundaries of design and innovation in the children's footwear market, inspiring future creations that prioritize functionality, comfort, and safety. The award also highlights the brand's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of active children and their parents.Team MembersShanyue Outdoor was designed by Rongcheng Qin and Changhao Que, who collaborated to create a product that combines innovative materials, ergonomic design, and a focus on safety and comfort.Interested parties may learn more at:About Rongcheng Qin and Changhao QueRongcheng Qin and Changhao Que are designers from China who work for Zhe Jiang Semir Garment CO.,LTD., a leading private enterprise in the sportswear and children's garment industry. With their expertise and creativity, they have contributed to the success of the company's famous children's fashion clothing brand, Balabala.About Zhe Jiang Semir Garment Co.,Ltd.Zhe Jiang Semir Garment CO.,LTD., established in 1996, is a cross-industry comprehensive private enterprise specializing in multi-brand garments. The company boasts two major clothing brands, Semir and Balabala, which are leading brands in China's sportswear and children's garment industry, respectively. Balabala offers a wide range of categories to cater to children's multi-scene wearing needs, featuring cutting-edge fabrics and technologies. The brand's products are designed by an international professional design team, aiming to be suitable for children of all ages and contribute to a happy childhood.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Baby, Kids' and Children's Products Design category. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The selection process involves blind peer review by an influential and expert jury panel consisting of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that showcase technical prowess, artistic skill, originality, and creativity.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the award celebrates its 16th year of honoring exceptional designs from around the world. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing these pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award inspires and advances the principles of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL:

