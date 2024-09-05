Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI#1, Resisting Arrest, Impeding

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE: 24A4006885                               

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel and Trooper Baidoo

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                                

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: September 4, 2024, at approximately 1917 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Plain, Bradford

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Resisting Arrest, Impeding

 

ACCUSED: Melanie Mazzarella                                               

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 4, 2024, at approximately 1917 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were patrolling Lower Plain in Bradford when they observed a suspicious vehicle. Troopers met with the operator, Melanie Mazzarella (46), who was displaying signs of impairment. Troopers advised Mazzarella she was under arrest and needed to exit her vehicle. Mazzarella refused and had to be escorted out of the vehicle. Additionally, Mazzarella refused to identify herself to the Troopers at the scene.

 

Mazzarella was transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. She was released with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the charges on 9/18/24 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/18/2024 at 0830 hours         

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

