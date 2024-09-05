St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI#1, Resisting Arrest, Impeding
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE: 24A4006885
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel and Trooper Baidoo
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: September 4, 2024, at approximately 1917 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lower Plain, Bradford
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Resisting Arrest, Impeding
ACCUSED: Melanie Mazzarella
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 4, 2024, at approximately 1917 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were patrolling Lower Plain in Bradford when they observed a suspicious vehicle. Troopers met with the operator, Melanie Mazzarella (46), who was displaying signs of impairment. Troopers advised Mazzarella she was under arrest and needed to exit her vehicle. Mazzarella refused and had to be escorted out of the vehicle. Additionally, Mazzarella refused to identify herself to the Troopers at the scene.
Mazzarella was transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. She was released with a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court to answer to the charges on 9/18/24 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/18/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
