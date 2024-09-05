Fourth SPREP Executive Board Meeting opens in Samoa

4 September 2024, Apia Samoa – The crucial role played by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) to ensure a resilient Pacific environment sustaining our livelihoods and natural heritage in harmony with our cultures must be strengthened and supported to meet the increasing challenges brought about by the triple planetary crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

The point was made during the official opening of the fourth SPREP Executive Board Meeting (EBM) held to discuss strategic, programme and governance issues pertaining to the organisation. Held at the Pacific Climate Change Centre (PCCC) at the SPREP Campus in Vailima from 4-6 September 2024, the meeting is guided by the theme: ‘A Resilient Blue Pacific Continent Free of Plastics’.

Pastor Sione Ausage, President of the Seventh Day Adventist Mission in Samoa blessed the meeting with a word of prayer and reminded delegates of its collective responsibility in caring for God’s creation highlighting the challenges experiencing with the impacts of climate change.

He also acknowledged SPREP’s role in addressing these environmental and climate change impacts.

Samoa’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE), Hon. Toeolesulusulu Cedric Schuster, opened the meeting and acknowledged that the growing environment challenges confronting the Pacific region requires SPREP to effectively fulfil its functions and roles in serving all Pacific communities.

“As we move forward, let us remember that our strength lies in our unity and shared commitment to a sustainable and resilient Pacific. Together we can build a future that honours our natural heritage and secures the wellbeing of generations to come,” said Hon. Toeolesulusulu.

SPREP is the regional organisation established by the Governments and Administrations of the Pacific charged with protecting and managing the environment and natural resources of the Pacific.

The Headquarters is based in Vailima, Samoa with other SPREP offices in Fiji, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and Vanuatu. The organisation has around 150 staff recruited from around the Pacific region and the world, and has an annual budget of approximately $40,679,684 for 2024.

SPREP celebrated its 31st birthday this year since it was established in 1993 in Samoa.

According to Minister Toeolesulusulu, the Fourth Executive Board Meeting is an opportunity for the Secretariat to celebrate successes and reassess its work and priorities looking to the future.

“I challenge you to critically analyse the effectiveness of SPREP after serving the region for the past 31 years. Has the environment improved in our countries and the region or have the problems become worse?” he asked.

“Has SPREP achieved financial sustainability or does it need more support from countries and our partners, or is it only treading above water because of project funding. Either way, a clear pathway in attaining financial sustainability is an important aspect for your consideration.”



SPREP’s Director General, Mr Sefanaia Nawadra, thanked the Government and the people of Samoa for its continued support to SPREP. He also welcomed the challenge from Minister Toeolesulusulu.

“I want to thank the Minister for raising these very pertinent issues and setting the scene for the discussions in this Executive Board Meeting, reminding us of our duties, responsibilities, our calling and the importance of our partnerships to meet all these challenges,” said Mr Nawadra.

“The issues of SPREP functions, strategic directions and how we work with our member countries is a key part of the agenda items we are looking at in the next two days. The issue of core funding is a challenge we will continue to consider and grapple with and resolve so we can move forward with confidence.

“So I look forward to our discussions on how we can work together to support and promote cooperation in the Pacific region and provide assistance in order to protect and improve its environment and to ensure sustainable development for present and future generations.”

The Fourth Executive Board Meeting is chaired by the United Kingdom with Tuvalu as Vice Chair.

The theme of this year’s Executive Board Meeting is aligned to the 2050 Strategy of the Blue Pacific Continent, and the theme of the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Tonga – ‘A Transformative and Resilient Pasifiki: Build Better Now’.

It also supports the on-going INC negotiations and reinforces regional and national efforts in addressing the impacts of plastics. Pacific Leaders recommended that all Pacific island countries endorse the ‘Bridge to Busan: Declaration on Primary Plastic Polymers’ at INC-5.



The fourth SPREP Executive Board Meeting is held in Apia, Samoa, from 4-6 September 2024.

The meeting is being held via a blended platform, with participants joining virtually and those in Samoa joining face-to-face from the Pacific Climate Change Centre at the SPREP Campus in Vailima.

SPREP’s Executive Board includes the Troika of past, present and future chairpersons of the SPREP Meeting, and representatives of Melanesia, Micronesia, Polynesia, Metropolitan, and French speaking Member countries of SPREP.

The 21 Pacific Island Member countries and territories of SPREP are: American Samoa, Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Guam, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu and Wallis and Futuna. The five Metropolitan members of SPREP are: Australia, France, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

In our efforts to fulfil our vision of 'a resilient Pacific environment, sustaining our livelihoods and natural heritage in harmony with our cultures', SPREP is extremely grateful to our valued Members, development partners, donors, our CROP family, and stakeholders.


