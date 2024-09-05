Submit Release
ATTENTION DIRECT AND INDIRECT HOLDERS OF SECURITIES ISSUED BY HOLDCO NUVO GROUP D.G LTD.: The United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has entered an order that imposes substantial restrictions on trading in equity interests in…

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd. has issued the following announcement related to trading in equity interests in the Company:

The United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware has entered an order that imposes substantial restrictions on trading in equity interests in Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd. and affiliates.   A copy of the order may be found at the following internet address: http://dm.epiq11.com/NuvoGroup; questions regarding the order may be directed to proposed claims and noticing agent Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC or proposed counsel for Debtors, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, One Battery Park Plaza, New York, New York 10004 (Attn: Kathryn A. Coleman, Esq. (katie.coleman@hugheshubbard.com) & Christopher Gartman, Esq. (chris.gartman@hugheshubbard.com)); and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP, 1201 North Market Street, Sixteenth Floor, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 (Attn: Derek C. Abbott, Esq. (dabbott@morrisnichols.com) and Curtis S. Miller, Esq. (cmiller@morrisnichols.com)). The case number for the bankruptcy action is 24-11880 (MFW).

BY ORDER OF THE COURT


