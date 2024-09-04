New Parkcrest elementary school opens in Kamloops

CANADA, September 4 - Students and staff of Parkcrest elementary school are moving into a modern and expanded building this year to replace the former school destroyed by fire.

“Our government is ensuring students have access to good education and modern learning environments as we build and expand schools throughout B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “The opening is just in time for the new school year and is great news for the students, staff and families of Parkcrest.”

The school expansion provides 120 more student spaces in addition to the 390 spaces in the original school, bringing the total capacity to 510. With a larger gymnasium and change room facility for sporting events, the new school also includes a Neighbourhood Learning Centre that can be used for child care for the benefit of the larger community. Geothermal heating to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will save the school energy costs.

The new school was built with funding of more than $37 million. Almost $35 million was provided by the Province with more than $2 million from the City of Kamloops and $300,000 from the school district.

Other school projects in the region include Valleyview Secondary, which received provincial funding of more than $34 million to create an additional 525 seats, including: 20 modern classrooms and a gymnasium; the ongoing 485-seat addition at Sníne Elementary in the Pineview neighbourhood; and a recent site purchase in Aberdeen, Southwest Kamloops, for a secondary school.

“We're excited to welcome students and staff to the new Parkcrest Elementary,” said Heather Grieve, board chair, Kamloops-Thompson School District. “This expanded, modern facility reflects our commitment to supporting learning opportunities and environments, which inspire students to thrive. It's a significant milestone for our community to return to Parkcrest Elementary after the fire that destroyed the former school and we look forward to sharing this hopeful start to the new school year with everyone.”

Since September 2017, the B.C. government has approved more than $5 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for schools in the province. This has resulted in 37,000 new student spaces and more than 38,000 seismically safe seats at B.C. schools.

Quotes:

Stephen Karpuk, deputy mayor, on behalf of Kamloops city council –

“The City of Kamloops is excited to celebrate the reopening of Parkcrest Elementary. Beyond the classroom, schools play an important role as community centres that connect neighbours. That's why we've partnered with School District 73 on this project to create a full-size gymnasium that will host recreation programs and activities for residents of all ages. We look forward to working together to build a stronger community through this beautiful facility.”

Sarah Black, chair, Parkcrest Elementary Parent Advisory Council –

“After an eventful five years, our Parkcrest family gets to come home. The new Parkcrest marks a fresh start full of excitement and opportunity for our community and a beautiful, safe space for our kids to learn, grow and thrive.”

Learn More:

