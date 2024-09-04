Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco Delivers Remarks at the Convening of the Election Threats Task Force

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery

Thank you very much, Mr. Attorney General — and good afternoon, everyone.

I also want to start by expressing my sympathies to the families who have been impacted by yet another horrific act of gun violence — this time in Winder, Georgia.

I also want to extend the Department’s support for and solidarity with the members of law enforcement and community members who are responding to this tragedy.

Now, we’re fewer than 65 days out from the election — and this convening reflects the diverse and aggressive threat landscape we face and the breadth of the Department’s work to combat those threats.

In our increasingly polarized environment, we are seeing continued threats toward election workers — those who ensure we can exercise our most fundamental right — the right to vote.

And we are identifying dangerous foreign actors working to spawn division, discord, and disinformation — particularly on social media.

Threats of violence to public officials — including election workers — represent a clear and present danger to our democratic process.

That’s why, more than three years ago, we established the Election Threats Task Force to investigate and prosecute the growing number of threats directed at the public servants who make our elections possible.

Dedicated career prosecutors and FBI agents carry out this work across the country every day, working hand in glove with state and local law enforcement.

In recent months, as was just detailed, the Task Force has continued to prosecute threats toward public servants.

We will continue working tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to ensure that threat actors answer for their actions.

Because a threat to any election official, worker, or volunteer is, at bottom, a threat to our democracy.

The Election Threats Task Force convened today fits into a larger effort by the Department to safeguard our elections.

A critical element of that work includes combating foreign malign influence activity — as illustrated by the actions we’ve announced today.

Our foreign adversaries’ primary goal is to undermine confidence in our democratic institutions and values — including working covertly to influence and manipulate our elections.

Today’s actions, as laid out by the Attorney General, reaffirm that Russia remains a predominant foreign threat to our elections.

As the Intelligence Community has publicly reported — and I have previously warned – Iran also is accelerating its efforts to influence our elections, including the Presidential election.

Today’s actions reaffirm the Department’s ongoing commitment to detect, investigate, expose, and hold accountable all those who perpetrate foreign malign influence schemes.

Our work combating and exposing actors affiliated with Russia, Iran, or any foreign actor seeking to influence our election will continue, day in and day out, without fear or favor.

I’m grateful to the members of law enforcement, prosecutors, and all the public officials working around the clock to protect our election process and bring to justice those who seek to undermine our democracy.

With that, I’ll pass it to Director Wray.