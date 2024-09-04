Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri Delivers Remarks at the Convening of the Election Threats Task Force

Remarks as Prepared for Delivery

Thank you, Attorney General Garland, Deputy Attorney General Monaco, and Director Wray for your commitment to safeguarding our elections. With your leadership and support, the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section continues to spearhead the Election Threats Task Force. There is no mission more critical to the Criminal Division than deterring, disrupting, and punishing criminal threats to our elections.

Since we last met with department leadership in May, the Task Force has filed charges or secured convictions against defendants in Arizona, Colorado, Kentucky, and Michigan and opened new investigations across the country.

The Task Force is also preparing for election day. Our attorneys are meeting with election officials around the country and recently hosted a training for FBI and Justice Department personnel nationwide, to address threats of violence to the election community and other criminal threats to our elections.

And we are surging additional resources to these efforts. The Public Integrity Section added five attorneys to support its Election Crimes Branch, to ensure a rapid response to reports of election crimes. As we approach election day, we will ensure that the team has all the resources it needs to perform its essential work.

I could not be prouder of the Election Threats Task Force. As we move forward, I am confident that their dedicated efforts will continue to put us in the best position possible to support and protect the election community.