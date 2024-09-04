Statement by Premier King on the first day of the 2024/2025 School Year

CANADA, September 4 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on the first day of the 2024/2025 School Year:

“As the new school year begins, I extend a warm welcome back to all students, teachers, and staff members across the Island.

To our students, your enthusiasm and curiosity bring life to our Island classrooms. I wish you a year filled with new discoveries, friendships, and achievements. Embrace every opportunity to learn and grow.

To our dedicated teachers, your passion for education and commitment to fostering a love of learning in our students is truly inspiring. We are all grateful for the positive impact you have on the lives of Island students, and we look forward to another year of shared knowledge and growth.

To our hardworking staff members, thank you for your unwavering support and essential contributions to our school communities. Your efforts ensure that our schools run smoothly and provide safe and welcoming environments for everyone.

As we begin this new school year, let us work together with a spirit of collaboration, respect, and kindness. Together, we can build a province that embraces diversity, fosters excellence, and ensures that everyone feels valued and supported.”