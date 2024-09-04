Shapiro Administration Invests $700,000 in New PIDA Loan to Spur Business Growth, Create Jobs in Allegheny County

The investment will help Mancini’s Bakery purchase new equipment to increase production at their location in Allegheny County, creating six new jobs and retaining 50 existing jobs.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of a new low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to support the growth of Mancini’s Bakery in Allegheny County. The company has committed to create six new full-time jobs within three years and retain 50 existing jobs.

Mancini’s Bakery was approved for a ten-year, $700,000 loan at a 5.25 percent fixed interest rate to purchase new equipment that will increase production at their location at 601 Woodward Avenue in McKees Rocks.

“Mancini’s is a family-owned, cornerstone business that has been making bread for the Pittsburgh area for almost a century,” said Secretary Rick Siger. “This PIDA loan is providing the bakery with key resources to help increase production and continue to thrive and succeed in Allegheny County. Investing in great homegrown Pennsylvania companies like Mancini’s spurs our economy, creates and retains good-paying jobs, and helps position us as an economic powerhouse.”

Mancini’s Bakery will use the loan towards the purchase of a Rianta Slicer-Bagger. This piece of equipment is used to slice freshly baked loaves and rolls and package them with high efficiency, which will allow the company to package at least five times faster than the current manual process.

The company is also using the loan towards the purchase a Koenig Combination Line. This machine takes large chunks of proofed dough and performs all of the dividing, shaping, and molding processes and delivers the products, by conveyor, to screens which are proofed and loaded into the oven. This will allow the company to make three to five times more product per hour.

In 2024, PIDA has approved $16,524,290 in low interest loans that have resulted in $26,993,509 in private investment and created 169 new full-time jobs and supported another 328 retained jobs.

PIDA provides low-interest loans and lines of credit for eligible businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs, as well as for the development of industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. Loans can be used for: land and building acquisitions; construction and renovation costs; machinery and equipment purchases; working capital and accounts receivable lines of credits; multi-tenant facility projects; and industrial park projects.

