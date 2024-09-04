9/4/24 – OPENING DAY OF LOBSTER SEASON LEADS TO CITATIONS FOR FOUR MEN

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 4, 2024

OPENING DAY OF LOBSTER SEASON LEADS TO CITATIONS FOR FOUR MEN

(KAWAIHAE, HAWAI‘I ISLAND) – State conservation enforcement officers cited four Big Island residents for illegal take of lobsters on the opening day of lobster fishing season on Sunday.

The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) reports that officers were conducting inspections at the Kawaihae and Puakō Small Boat Harbors, when they checked the vessel Law and Disorder III, upon return to its slip at Kawaihae.

DOCARE says the boat carried four divers who came in with a total of 40 spiny lobsters. 16 were females and three were with eggs. It is illegal to possess female lobsters and there are separate charges for keeping females carrying eggs.

The divers involved and the charges against them are as follows:

Jacob Lindsay, 46, of Kailua-Kona

2 counts HAR 13-95-53(d) Ula (Spiny Lobster) (eggs)

4 counts HAR 13-95-53(h) Ula (Spiny Lobster) (female)

Taylor Thronas, 45, of Kamuela

4 counts HAR 13-95-53(h) Ula (Spiny Lobster) (female)

Roger Hancock, 37, of Kamuela

4 counts HAR 13-95-53(h) Ula (Spiny Lobster) (female)

William Merle, 35, of Waikoloa

1 count HAR 13-95-53(d) Ula (Spiny Lobster) (eggs)

4 counts HAR 13-95-53(h) Ula (Spiny Lobster) (female)

All four men were issued criminal citations and are scheduled to appear at the South Kohala District Court on October 1, at 8:30 a.m.

All the female lobsters were alive at the time of confiscation and returned to the ocean without incident.

