MediaAlpha and Insurify Extend Publishing Partnership with New Multi-Year Agreement

MediaAlpha’s Customer Acquisition Platform to Continue Powering Insurify’s Growth and Scalability

LOS ANGELES and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), the insurance industry’s leading programmatic customer acquisition platform, and Insurify, Inc., America’s leading virtual insurance agent, today announced that they have extended their publishing partnership with a new multi-year agreement. Under this partnership, MediaAlpha’s robust technology platform connects leading auto and home insurance carriers with Insurify’s high-intent shoppers.



“As the auto insurance market continues its strong recovery, we are excited to help Insurify rapidly scale to meet the growing demand from carriers transitioning to digital direct-to-consumer distribution to reach high-intent online insurance shoppers,” said Steve Yi, MediaAlpha’s CEO and co-founder. “Insurify is one of our largest supply partners, and we look forward to building on our longstanding relationship as Insurify helps millions more Americans find the auto insurance policy that best fits their needs.”

Snejina Zacharia, founder and CEO of Insurify, said, “Since the inception of our partnership in 2015, MediaAlpha has provided Insurify with industry-leading technical and operational support, contributing to our business growth of over $200 billion in insurance policy sales. We are confident that extending our publishing agreement with MediaAlpha will support our mission to empower every insurance shopper in the United States to compare and buy the best policy for them.”

Keith Cramer, Head of P&C at MediaAlpha, added, “MediaAlpha is the industry’s leading platform for carrier demand with a track record of enabling publishers to achieve scale. Insurify enables carriers to market to a diverse mix of highly qualified insurance shoppers and is dedicated to improving insurance shopping experiences for consumers. This is an ideal partnership for both companies, and we are excited about our next stage of collaboration and growth.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations regarding the new agreement with Insurify and the expected benefits to the companies and their users. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would,” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including those more fully described in MediaAlpha’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2024. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. MediaAlpha disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release.

About Insurify

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Insurify, America's top-rated virtual insurance agent, provides expert advice and empowers customers to securely compare, buy, and manage their auto and home insurance policies from the largest selection of accurate quotes. With more than 70 million quotes served, Insurify has won several industry awards, including Inc.’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America 2024, CNBC’s World’s Top InsurTech Companies 2024, Forbes Fintech 50 List for 2023, Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startups of 2023, WPO’s 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and -Led Companies 2022, Stevies’ Gold International Business Award for a Medium-Sized Insurance Company 2021, EY’s 2021 New England Entrepreneur of the Year, and Insurtech Insights’ Future 50 2021. For more information, visit Insurify.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha is the insurance industry’s leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,200 active advertisers and publishers, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and generate more than 99 million consumer referrals annually. Our programmatic advertising technology powers over $800 million in spend on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance and life insurance, travel and other industries. For more information, please visit www.mediaalpha.com .

Insurify Contact:

Email: press@insurify.com

MediaAlpha Contacts:

Megan Murphy, Director of Marketing

Email: marketing@mediaalpha.com

Investor Relations

Email: investors@mediaalpha.com

