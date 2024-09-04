Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,068 in the last 365 days.

Exagen Inc. to Participate in the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced its participation in the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, which takes place September 17-19, 2024, at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City. John Aballi, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Jeff Black, Exagen’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 18th, at 9:45 AM ET.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune testing and its purpose as an organization is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making with the goal of improving patients’ clinical outcomes. Exagen is located in San Diego County, California.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com or follow @ExagenInc on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Contact:
Ryan Douglas
Exagen Inc.
ir@exagen.com
760.560.1525


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Exagen Inc. to Participate in the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more