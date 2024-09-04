Bitfarms to Present at H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (Nasdaq/TSX: BITF) (“Bitfarms”), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin data center company, will be attending H.C. Wainwright’s 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place from September 9-11 in New York City. Bitfarms Chief Executive Officer, Ben Gagnon, will be participating in a Bitcoin Mining Panel along with several Bitcoin mining peers. In addition, Mr. Gagnon and Jeff Lucas, Bitfarms Chief Financial Officer, will be giving a Company Presentation.



Bitcoin Mining Panel

Date: Tuesday, September 10th

Time: 11:00am Eastern

Panelists: Ben Gagnon, CEO of Bitfarms, Sam Tabar, CEO of Bit Digital, Zach Bradford, CEO of CleanSpark, Adam Sullivan, CEO of Core Scientific, and Fred Thiel, CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings

Moderator: Anthony Scaramucci

Bitfarms Company Presentation

Date: Tuesday, September 10th

Time: 3:30pm Eastern

Participants: Ben Gagnon, CEO of Bitfarms and Jeff Lucas, CFO of Bitfarms

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/89d4e4f4-d6be-4740-bc14-cbbd9e6f6032

A replay of the webcast will be available on Bitfarms’ investor site. To sign up for 1x1 meetings at the conference, please contact your sales representative at H.C. Wainwright or email investors@bitfarms.com.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin data center company that contributes its computational power to one or more mining pools from which it receives payment in Bitcoin. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated mining farms with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. Bitfarms’ proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

Bitfarms currently has 12 operating Bitcoin data centers and two under development situated in four countries: Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. Powered predominantly by environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

To learn more about Bitfarms’ events, developments, and online communities:

Glossary of Terms

HPC = High-performance computing

AI = Artificial intelligence

EH or EH/s = Exahash or exahash per second

MW or MWh = Megawatts or megawatt hour

Investor Relations Contacts:

Bitfarms

Tracy Krumme

SVP, Head of IR & Corp. Comms.

+1 786-671-5638

tkrumme@bitfarms.com

Innisfree M&A Incorporated

Gabrielle Wolf / Scott Winter

+1 212-750-5833

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

1-877-452-7184

416-304-0211

assistance@laurelhill.com

Media Contacts:

U.S.: Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Dan Katcher or Joseph Sala

212-355-4449

Québec: Tact

Louis-Martin Leclerc

+1 418-693-2425

lmleclerc@tactconseil.ca

