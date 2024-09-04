Gyre Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gyre Therapeutics (“Gyre”) (Nasdaq: GYRE), a self-sustainable, commercial-stage biotechnology company with clinical development programs focusing on a variety of chronic organ diseases, today announced that Han Ying, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET (5:30 AM PT).



The live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Gyre’s website. A webcast replay will be accessible following the live session.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, CA, with a primary focus on the development and commercialization of F351 (Hydronidone) for the treatment of NASH-associated fibrosis in the U.S. Gyre’s development strategy for F351 in NASH is based on the company’s experience in NASH rodent model mechanistic studies and CHB-induced liver fibrosis clinical studies. Gyre is also advancing a diverse pipeline in the PRC through its indirect controlling interest in Gyre Pharmaceuticals, including ETUARY therapeutic expansions, F573, F528, and F230.

