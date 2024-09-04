Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,069 in the last 365 days.

Gyre Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gyre Therapeutics (“Gyre”) (Nasdaq: GYRE), a self-sustainable, commercial-stage biotechnology company with clinical development programs focusing on a variety of chronic organ diseases, today announced that Han Ying, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET (5:30 AM PT).

The live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Gyre’s website. A webcast replay will be accessible following the live session.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, CA, with a primary focus on the development and commercialization of F351 (Hydronidone) for the treatment of NASH-associated fibrosis in the U.S. Gyre’s development strategy for F351 in NASH is based on the company’s experience in NASH rodent model mechanistic studies and CHB-induced liver fibrosis clinical studies. Gyre is also advancing a diverse pipeline in the PRC through its indirect controlling interest in Gyre Pharmaceuticals, including ETUARY therapeutic expansions, F573, F528, and F230.

For Investors:

Stephen Jasper

stephen@gilmartinir.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gyre Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Distribution channels: Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more