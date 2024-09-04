Submit Release
Concrete Pumping Holdings Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

DENVER, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the "Company" or "CPH"), a leading provider of concrete pumping and waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., reported financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2024.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Summary vs. Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (unless otherwise noted)

  Revenue of $109.6 million compared to $120.7 million.
  Gross profit of $44.5 million compared to $49.5 million.
  Income from operations of $16.6 million compared to $19.5 million.
  Net income of $7.6 million compared to $10.3 million.
  Net income attributable to common shareholders of $7.1 million or $0.13 per diluted share and net income margin of 6.9%, compared to $9.9 million or $0.18 per diluted share and net income margin of 8.6%.
  Adjusted EBITDA1 of $31.6 million compared to $34.9 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 28.8% compared to 28.9%.
  Amounts outstanding under debt agreements were $375.0 million with net debt1 of $348.7 million. Total available liquidity was $236.3 million as of July 31, 2024, compared to $195.5 million as of July 31, 2023.

Management Commentary

“In the third quarter, continued organic growth in our U.S. Concrete Waste Management business was offset by a series of factors that impacted volume-driven declines in our U.S. Concrete Pumping segment,” said CPH CEO Bruce Young. “Historic rainfall in Texas and across the southeast region, together with ongoing restrictive monetary policy, curtailed construction volumes for the quarter. Higher interest rates have impacted the timing of more rate-sensitive commercial projects, and higher commercial building vacancy rates have delayed project starts on new build projects. Meanwhile, our Concrete Waste Management business continued to grow at an impressive double-digit rate, driven by healthy market share growth and our ability to improve pricing. We expect the tailwinds in this business to continue."

“Despite the weaker overall demand environment, we continue to strengthen our balance sheet by paying down debt and preserving our free cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA margin. This speaks to our strong financial profile and unit economics, as well as our disciplined approach to managing our fleet. While we expect the demand environment to remain variable in the final quarter of our fiscal year, we believe our scale, the strength of our balance sheet and our robust liquidity has us positioned to drive strong shareholder returns as the commercial end market recovers.”

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt and leverage ratio are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release and a reconciliation to their most comparable GAAP measures.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $109.6 million compared to $120.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mostly attributable to a decline in the Company’s U.S. Concrete Pumping segment due to a slowdown in commercial construction work, an oversaturation of concrete pumps in certain markets and higher than normal rainfall throughout the quarter in certain markets. This was partially offset by continued strong growth in the Concrete Waste Management Services segment.

Gross profit in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $44.5 million compared to $49.5 million in the prior year quarter. Gross margin was 40.6% compared to 41.0% in the prior year quarter, primarily related to lower revenue in the Company's U.S. Concrete Pumping segment and higher depreciation expense, offset by improved labor, fuel and repair and maintenance costs.

General and administrative expenses in the third quarter decreased to $27.9 million compared to $29.9 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was largely due to non-cash decreases in amortization expense of $1.0 million, stock-based compensation of $0.3 million and lower labor costs of approximately $0.8 million. As a percentage of revenue, G&A costs were 25.5% in the third quarter compared to 24.8% in the prior year quarter.

Net income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $7.6 million compared to $10.3 million in the prior year quarter. Net income attributable to common shareholders in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $7.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to $9.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 decreased to $31.6 million compared to $34.9 million in the prior year quarter due to the lower revenue and gross profit, as discussed above. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 28.8% compared to the prior year quarter at 28.9%.

Liquidity

On July 31, 2024, the Company had debt outstanding of $375.0 million, net debt of $348.7 million and total available liquidity of $236.3 million.

Segment Results

U.S. Concrete Pumping. Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased to $75.2 million compared to $87.3 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower volumes caused by a general slowdown in commercial construction work, mostly due to the price sensitive impact on project starts from high interest rates, oversaturation of concrete pumps in certain markets and higher than normal rainfall in the Company's southeast regions and historically high rainfall in the Company's Texas markets. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 decreased to $3.5 million compared to $3.8 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $20.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 compared to $22.7 million in the prior year quarter, largely driven by the revenue decline.

U.K. Operations. Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 decreased to $15.9 million compared to $17.3 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact from foreign currency translation, revenue was down 9% year-over-year due to lower volumes caused by a general slowdown in commercial construction work, mostly due to the impact from high interest rates. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 decreased to $0.9 million compared to $1.6 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $4.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 compared to $4.8 million in the prior year quarter due to lower volumes caused by a general slowdown in commercial construction work, mostly due to the impact from high interest rates, partially offset by a reduction in repair costs.

U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services. Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 increased 15% to $18.5 million compared to $16.1 million in the prior year quarter, driven by robust organic growth and pricing improvements. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 decreased to $3.1 million compared to $4.0 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 decreased 2% to $7.3 million compared to $7.5 million in the prior year quarter as inflationary increases in labor and higher corporate allocations more than offset the impact to net income and Adjusted EBITDA from the increase in revenue.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

The Company now expects fiscal year 2024 revenue to range between $420.0 million and $430.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA to range between $108.0 million and $113.0 million and free cash flow2 of at least $67.0 million. The Company expects to end fiscal year 2024 with a leverage ratio3 of approximately 3.0x.

Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net replacement capital expenditures and cash paid for interest.
3 Leverage ratio defined as net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA over the trailing four quarters.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter 2024 results.

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470
Conference ID: 13748082

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1681388&tp_key=226d5223a0 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.concretepumpingholdings.com. Prior to the conference call, an updated investor presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 11, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13748082

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of July 31, 2024, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 100 branch locations across 21 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from approximately 30 branch locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 20 operating locations in the U.S. and 1 shared location in the U.K. For more information, please visit www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company’s brand websites at www.brundagebone.com, www.camfaud.co.uk, or www.eco-pan.com.

ForwardLooking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance, including the Company's fiscal year 2024 outlook. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of recent inflationary pressures, global economic conditions and developments related to these conditions, such as fluctuations in fuel costs on our business; adverse weather conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings, rulings or demand letters that may be instituted against or sent to the Company or its subsidiaries; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the ability to complete targeted acquisitions and to realize the expected benefits from completed acquisitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, net debt and free cash flow, all of which are important financial measures for the Company but are not financial measures defined by GAAP.

EBITDA is calculated by taking GAAP net income and adding back interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking EBITDA and adding back loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation, changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, other expense (income), net, goodwill and intangibles impairment and other adjustments. Other adjustments include non-recurring expenses, non-cash currency gains/losses, transaction expenses and interest income. Transaction expenses represent expenses for legal, accounting, and other professionals that were engaged in the completion of various acquisitions. Transaction expenses can be volatile as they are primarily driven by the size of a specific acquisition. As such, the Company excludes these amounts from Adjusted EBITDA for comparability across periods.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends related to our financial condition and results of operations, and as a supplemental tool for investors to use in evaluating our ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with competitors who also present similar non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, these measures (1) are used in quarterly and annual financial reports and presentations prepared for management, our board of directors and investors, and (2) help management to determine incentive compensation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently or may not calculate it at all, which limits the usefulness of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as comparative measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue for the period presented. See below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Net debt is calculated as all amounts outstanding under debt agreements (currently this includes the Company’s term loan and revolving line of credit balances, excluding any offsets for capitalized deferred financing costs) measured in accordance with GAAP less cash. Cash is subtracted from the GAAP measure because it could be used to reduce the Company’s debt obligations. A limitation associated with using net debt is that it subtracts cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. CPH believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor the Company’s leverage and evaluate the Company’s consolidated balance sheet. See "Non-GAAP Measures (Reconciliation of Net Debt)" below for a reconciliation of Net Debt to amounts outstanding under debt agreements calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The leverage ratio is defined as the ratio of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing four quarters. The Company believes its leverage ratio measures its ability to service its debt and its ability to make capital expenditures. Additionally, the leverage ratio is a standard measurement used by investors to gauge the creditworthiness of an institution.

Free cash flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less net replacement capital expenditures and cash paid for interest. This measure is not a substitute for cash flow from operations and does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, since certain non-discretionary expenditures, such as debt servicing payments, are not deducted from the measure. CPH believes this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to management and investors in order to monitor and evaluate the cash flow yield of the business.

The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and net debt to the applicable most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. However, the Company has not reconciled the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance range and free cash flow range included in this press release to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the lack of predictability regarding the various reconciling items such as provision for income tax expense and depreciation and amortization.

Current and prospective investors should review the Company’s audited annual and unaudited interim financial statements, which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, net debt and free cash flow differently and therefore these measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Contact:

Company:
Iain Humphries
Chief Financial Officer
1-303-289-7497		 Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
BBCP@gateway-grp.com 


 


Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 		           
    As of July 31,     As of October 31,  
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024     2023  
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 26,333     $ 15,861  
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,076 and $978, respectively     56,214       62,976  
Inventory     6,568       6,732  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     13,357       8,701  
Total current assets     102,472       94,270  
                 
Property, plant and equipment, net     423,486       427,648  
Intangible assets, net     109,253       120,244  
Goodwill     222,964       221,517  
Right-of-use operating lease assets     26,734       24,815  
Other non-current assets     4,392       14,250  
Deferred financing costs     1,489       1,781  
Total assets   $ 890,790     $ 904,525  
                 
Current liabilities:                
Revolving loan   $ -     $ 18,954  
Operating lease obligations, current portion     4,800       4,739  
Finance lease obligations, current portion     -       125  
Accounts payable     7,914       8,906  
Accrued payroll and payroll expenses     14,795       14,524  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     38,745       34,750  
Income taxes payable     356       1,848  
Warrant liability, current portion     -       130  
Total current liabilities     66,610       83,976  
                 
Long term debt, net of discount for deferred financing costs     372,912       371,868  
Operating lease obligations, non-current     22,243       20,458  
Finance lease obligations, non-current     -       50  
Deferred income taxes     84,050       80,791  
Other liabilities, non-current     5,299       14,142  
Total liabilities     551,114       571,285  
                 
Zero-dividend convertible perpetual preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,450,980 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2024 and October 31, 2023     25,000       25,000  
                 
Stockholders' equity                
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 53,748,023 and 54,757,445 issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2024 and October 31, 2023, respectively     6       6  
Additional paid-in capital     385,229       383,286  
Treasury stock     (22,275 )     (15,114 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (617 )     (5,491 )
Accumulated deficit     (47,667 )     (54,447 )
Total stockholders' equity     314,676       308,240  
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 890,790     $ 904,525  



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
  
    Three Months Ended July 31,     Nine Months Ended July 31,  
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024     2023     2024     2023  
                                 
Revenue   $ 109,617     $ 120,671     $ 314,390     $ 322,037  
Cost of operations     65,112       71,187       194,804       192,625  
Gross profit     44,505       49,484       119,586       129,412  
Gross margin     40.6 %     41.0 %     38.0 %     40.2 %
                                 
General and administrative expenses     27,880       29,937       89,450       87,236  
Income from operations     16,625       19,547       30,136       42,176  
                                 
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs     (6,318 )     (7,066 )     (19,744 )     (21,285 )
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     -       911       130       6,639  
Interest income   58     -     148     -  
Other income (expense), net     276       262       360       296  
Income (loss) before income taxes     10,641       13,654       11,030       27,826  
                                 
Income tax expense     3,081       3,318       4,250       5,427  
                                 
Net income (loss)     7,560       10,336       6,780       22,399  
                                 
Less preferred shares dividends     (440 )     (441 )     (1,310 )     (1,309 )
                                 
Income (loss) available to common shareholders   $ 7,120     $ 9,895     $ 5,470     $ 21,090  
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding                                
Basic     53,699       53,199       53,556       53,377  
Diluted     53,775       54,105       54,191       54,263  
                                 
Net income per common share                                
Basic   $ 0.13     $ 0.18     $ 0.10     $ 0.38  
Diluted   $ 0.13     $ 0.18     $ 0.10     $ 0.38  



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows		  
    For the Nine Months Ended July 31,  
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024     2023  
                 
Net income   $ 6,780     $ 22,399  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Non-cash operating lease expense     3,841       3,526  
Foreign currency adjustments     (890 )     (1,421 )
Depreciation     31,345       29,541  
Deferred income taxes     2,693       4,140  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     1,336       1,414  
Amortization of intangible assets     11,482       14,336  
Stock-based compensation expense     1,917       3,138  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     (130 )     (6,639 )
Net gain on the sale of property, plant and equipment     (1,412 )     (1,472 )
Other operating activities     72       (93 )
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Receivables     7,227       (3,199 )
Inventory     301       (970 )
Other operating assets     (551 )     (875 )
Accounts payable     (1,668 )     (2,050 )
Other operating liabilities     2,131       4,457  
Net cash provided by operating activities     64,474       66,232  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (37,484 )     (43,166 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment     7,472       8,043  
Purchases of intangible assets     -       (800 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (30,012 )     (35,923 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds on revolving loan     230,398       239,911  
Payments on revolving loan     (249,352 )     (256,345 )
Purchase of treasury stock     (7,161 )     (9,679 )
Other financing activities     1,343       (81 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (24,772 )     (26,194 )
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash     782       485  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     10,472       4,600  
Cash and cash equivalents:                
Beginning of period     15,861       7,482  
End of period   $ 26,333     $ 12,082  



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Segment Revenue
    Three Months Ended July 31,     Change  
(in thousands, unless otherwise stated)   2024     2023     $     %  
U.S. Concrete Pumping     75,213     $ 87,323     $ (12,110 )     (13.9 )%
U.K. Operations     15,859       17,260       (1,401 )     (8.1 )%
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services - Third parties     18,545       16,088       2,457       15.3 %
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services - Intersegment     87       417       (330 )     *  
Intersegment eliminations     (87 )     (417 )     330       *  
Reportable segment revenue   $ 109,617     $ 120,671     $ (11,054 )     (9.2 )%

*Change is not meaningful

    Nine Months Ended July 31,     Change  
(in thousands, unless otherwise stated)   2024     2023     $     %  
U.S. Concrete Pumping   $ 216,514     $ 232,896     $ (16,382 )     (7.0 )%
U.K. Operations     46,813       45,207       1,606       3.6 %
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services - Third parties     51,063       43,934       7,129       16.2 %
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services - Intersegment     331       511       (180 )     *  
Intersegment eliminations     (331 )     (511 )     180       *  
Reportable segment revenue   $ 314,390     $ 322,037     $ (7,647 )     (2.4 )%

* Change is not meaningful



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss)

During the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company moved certain assets and associated revenues and expenses, which were previously categorized in the Company's Other activities, into the U.S. Concrete Pumping segment in order to better align their placement with the manner in which the Company now allocates resources and measures performance. As a result, segment results for prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. In addition, in order to appropriately distribute the use of corporate resources and better align measures with segment performance, beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company is no longer adding back intercompany allocations to segment Adjusted EBITDA. The Company recast of segment results for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2023 is included below:

    Three Months Ended July 31, 2023     Nine Months Ended July 31, 2023  
(in thousands)   U.S. Concrete Pumping     U.K. Operations     U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services     Other     U.S. Concrete Pumping     U.K. Operations     U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services     Other  
As Previously Reported                                                                
Net income (loss)   $ 3,517     $ 1,616     $ 3,986     $ 1,217     $ 2,867     $ 2,449     $ 9,526     $ 7,557  
Income tax expense     1,318       545       1,352       103       1,026       831       3,257       313  
Depreciation and amortization     10,498       1,879       2,114       216       31,464       5,555       6,214       644  
EBITDA     21,670       4,769       7,452       1,536       54,520       10,957       18,997       8,514  
Other Adjustments     (1,817 )     803       737       -       (5,054 )     2,415       2,211       -  
Adjusted EBITDA     20,535       5,566       8,190       625       52,363       13,349       21,208       1,875  
                                                                 
Recast Adjustment                                                                
Net income (loss)   $ 306     $ -     $ -     $ (306 )   $ 918     $ -     $ -     $ (918 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     103       -       -       (103 )     313       -       -       (313 )
Depreciation and amortization     216       -       -       (216 )     644       -       -       (644 )
EBITDA     625       -       -       (625 )     1,875       -       -       (1,875 )
Other Adjustments     1,511       (774 )     (737 )     -       4,533       (2,322 )     (2,211 )     -  
Adjusted EBITDA     2,136       (774 )     (737 )     (625 )     6,408       (2,322 )     (2,211 )     (1,875 )
                                                                 
Current Report As Adjusted                                                                
Net income   $ 3,823     $ 1,616     $ 3,986     $ 911     $ 3,785     $ 2,449     $ 9,526     $ 6,639  
Income tax expense     1,421       545       1,352       -       1,339       831       3,257       -  
Depreciation and amortization     10,714       1,879       2,114       -       32,108       5,555       6,214       -  
EBITDA     22,295       4,769       7,452       911       56,395       10,957       18,997       6,639  
Other Adjustments     (306 )     29       -       -       (521 )     93       -       -  
Adjusted EBITDA     22,671       4,792       7,453       -       58,771       11,027       18,997       -  



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Segment Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) Continued
  
    Net Income (Loss)     Adjusted EBITDA  
    Three Months Ended July 31,     Three Months Ended July 31,                  
(in thousands, unless otherwise stated)   2024     2023     2024     2023     $ Change     % Change  
U.S. Concrete Pumping   $ 3,535     $ 3,823     $ 20,100     $ 22,671     $ (2,571 )     (11.3 )%
U.K. Operations     905       1,616       4,228       4,792       (564 )     (11.8 )%
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services     3,120       3,986       7,310       7,453       (143 )     (1.9 )%
Other     -       911       -       -       -       0.0 %
Total   $ 7,560     $ 10,336     $ 31,638     $ 34,916     $ (3,278 )     (9.4 )%


    Net Income (Loss)     Adjusted EBITDA  
    Nine Months Ended July 31,     Nine Months Ended July 31,                  
(in thousands, unless otherwise stated)   2024     2023     2024     2023     $ Change     % Change  
U.S. Concrete Pumping   $ (4,309 )   $ 3,785     $ 48,029     $ 58,771     $ (10,742 )     (18.3 )%
U.K. Operations     2,433       2,449       11,567       11,027       540       4.9 %
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services     8,526       9,526       18,871       18,997       (126 )     (0.7 )%
Other     130       6,639       -       -       -       0.0 %
Total   $ 6,780     $ 22,399     $ 78,467     $ 88,795     $ (10,328 )     (11.6 )%



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Performance		  
(dollars in millions)   Revenue     Net Income     Adjusted EBITDA1     Capital Expenditures2     Adjusted EBITDA less Capital Expenditures     Earnings Per Diluted Share  
                                                 
Q4 2022   $ 115     $ 9     $ 36     $ 48     $ (12 )   $ 0.14  
Q1 2023   $ 94     $ 6     $ 25     $ 15     $ 10     $ 0.11  
Q2 2023   $ 108     $ 6     $ 29     $ 16     $ 13     $ 0.09  
Q3 2023   $ 120     $ 10     $ 35     $ 5     $ 30     $ 0.18  
Q4 2023   $ 120     $ 9     $ 36     $ 8     $ 28     $ 0.16  
Q1 2024   $ 98     $ (4 )   $ 19     $ 17     $ 3     $ (0.08 )
Q2 2024   $ 107     $ 3     $ 28     $ 7     $ 21     $ 0.05  
Q3 2024   $ 110     $ 8     $ 32     $ 6     $ 26     $ 0.13  
                                                 
¹ Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for a discussion of the definition of this measure and reconciliation of such measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.  
2Information on M&A or growth investments included in net capital expenditures have been included for relevant quarters below:  
*Q4 2022 capex includes approximately $31 million M&A and $13 million growth investment.  
*Q1 2023 capex includes approximately $3 million growth investment.  
*Q2 2023 capex includes approximately $6 million M&A and $1 million growth investment.  
*Q3 2023 capex includes approximately $3 million growth investment.  
*Q4 2023 capex includes approximately $3 million growth investment.  
*Q1 2024 capex includes approximately $5 million growth investment.  
*Q2 2024 capex includes approximately $1 million M&A and $3 million growth investment.  
*Q3 2024 capex includes approximately $4 million growth investment.  



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Reported EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA		  
    Three Months Ended July 31,     Nine Months Ended July 31,  
(dollars in thousands)   2024     2023     2024     2023  
Consolidated                                
Net income   $ 7,560     $ 10,336     $ 6,780     $ 22,399  
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs     6,318       7,066       19,744       21,285  
Income tax expense     3,081       3,318       4,250       5,427  
Depreciation and amortization     14,491       14,707       42,827       43,877  
EBITDA     31,450       35,427       73,601       92,988  
Stock based compensation     644       934       1,917       3,138  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     -       (911 )     (130 )     (6,639 )
Other expense (income), net     (276 )     (262 )     (360 )     (296 )
Other adjustments(1)     (180 )     (272 )     3,439       (396 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 31,638     $ 34,916     $ 78,467     $ 88,795  
                                 
U.S. Concrete Pumping                                
Net income (loss)   $ 3,535     $ 3,823     $ (4,309 )   $ 3,785  
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs     5,585       6,337       17,577       19,163  
Income tax expense (benefit)     1,162       1,421       (426 )     1,339  
Depreciation and amortization     9,874       10,714       30,374       32,108  
EBITDA     20,156       22,295       43,216       56,395  
Stock based compensation     644       934       1,917       3,138  
Other expense (income), net     (252 )     (257 )     (279 )     (273 )
Other adjustments(1)     (448 )     (301 )     3,175       (489 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 20,100     $ 22,671     $ 48,029     $ 58,771  
                                 
U.K. Operations                                
Net income   $ 905     $ 1,616     $ 2,433     $ 2,449  
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs     733       729       2,167       2,122  
Income tax expense     436       545       1,210       831  
Depreciation and amortization     1,907       1,879       5,564       5,555  
EBITDA     3,981       4,769       11,374       10,957  
Other expense (income), net     (21 )     (6 )     (71 )     (23 )
Other adjustments     268       29       264       93  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 4,228     $ 4,792     $ 11,567     $ 11,027  

(1) Other adjustments include the adjustment for non-recurring expenses and non-cash currency gains/losses. For the nine months ended July 31, 2024, other adjustments includes a $3.5 million non-recurring charge related to sales tax litigation.   



    Three Months Ended July 31,     Nine Months Ended July 31,  
(dollars in thousands)   2024     2023     2024     2023  
U.S. Concrete Waste Management Services                                
Net income   $ 3,120     $ 3,986     $ 8,526     $ 9,526  
Income tax expense     1,483       1,352     $ 3,466     $ 3,257  
Depreciation and amortization     2,710       2,114     $ 6,889     $ 6,214  
EBITDA     7,313       7,452       18,881       18,997  
Other expense (income), net     (3 )     1       (10 )     -  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 7,310     $ 7,453     $ 18,871     $ 18,997  
                                 
Other                                
Net income   $ -     $ 911     $ 130     $ 6,639  
EBITDA     -       911       130       6,639  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     -       (911 )     (130 )     (6,639 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Debt		  
    July 31,     October 31,     January 31,     April 30,     July 31,  
(in thousands)   2023     2023     2024     2024     2024  
Senior Notes     375,000       375,000       375,000       375,000       375,000  
Revolving loan draws outstanding     35,699       18,954       13,021       16,428       -  
Less: Cash     (11,532 )     (15,861 )     (14,688 )     (17,956 )     (26,333 )
Net debt   $ 399,167     $ 378,093     $ 373,333     $ 373,472     $ 348,667  



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Historical Adjusted EBITDA		        
(dollars in thousands)   Q2 2023     Q3 2023     Q4 2023     Q1 2024     Q2 2024     Q3 2024  
Consolidated                                                
Net income (loss)   $ 5,588     $ 10,336     $ 9,391     $ (3,826 )   $ 3,046     $ 7,560  
Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs     7,348       7,066       6,834       6,463       6,873       6,318  
Income tax expense (benefit)     1,465       3,318       3,345       (1,011 )     2,180       3,081  
Depreciation and amortization     14,721       14,707       14,789       14,097       14,239       14,491  
EBITDA     29,122       35,427       34,359       15,723       26,338       31,450  
Transaction expenses     24       5       29       -       -       -  
Stock based compensation     1,064       934       709       536       737       644  
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities     (1,172 )     (911 )     (260 )     (130 )     -       -  
Other expense (income), net     (13 )     (262 )     (34 )     (39 )     (44 )     (276 )
Other adjustments(1)     (192 )     (277 )     1,002       3,191       517       (180 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 28,833     $ 34,916     $ 35,805     $ 19,281     $ 27,548     $ 31,638  

(1) Other adjustments include the adjustment for non-recurring expenses and non-cash currency gains/losses. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, other adjustments includes a $3.5 million non-recurring charge related to sales tax litigation. 


