BlackLine Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . (Nasdaq: BL) today announced that BlackLine’s management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:



Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Presentation time: 1:00pm CT

Location: Nashville, TN

The webcast will be available on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.

About BlackLine

BlackLine's (Nasdaq: BL) platform of solutions for the office of the CFO enables successful digital finance transformation and powers organizations to future-ready financial operations that are accurate, efficient, and intelligent.

BlackLine’s comprehensive platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified and accurate data, streamlined and optimized processes, and real-time insight through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine’s proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

For more information, please visit blackline.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Humphries, CFA

matt.humphries@blackline.com

