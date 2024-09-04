Bolt Biotherapeutics Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Jakob Dupont, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Dupont brings more than two decades of experience in the field of oncology and immuno-oncology. With the appointment of Dr. Dupont, Executive Partner at Sofinnova Investments, Dr. Jim Healy, M.D., Ph.D., also at Sofinnova, will be stepping down as Lead Independent Director. In addition, Frank D. Lee will be departing the Board and Brian O’Callaghan, CEO of Deep Genomics, will be assuming the role of Chair.

“Jakob has deep experience in successfully developing therapies that help cancer patients, and we are honored to have him join our Board of Directors. Jakob’s proven track record and knowledge in drug development will be beneficial as we continue to advance our pipeline and support our collaborations,” said Willie Quinn, Chief Executive Officer. “Jim and Frank have provided excellent counsel to Bolt and on behalf of the whole Board of Directors, I would like to thank them for their insights and dedication. I am also excited that Brian is stepping forward to be Chair of the board, and we all look forward to his leadership.”

Dr. Dupont is Executive Partner, Private Equity at Sofinnova Investments. Prior to joining Sofinnova, Dr. Dupont was Global Head of Research & Development and Executive Vice President at Atara Biotherapeutics, where he led the development and regulatory approval of EBVallo®. He also served as Chief Medical Officer at Gossamer Bio. Before Gossamer Bio, Dr. Dupont served as Vice President and Global Head of Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Development for Genentech/Roche, where he was responsible for the global development of Herceptin®, Perjeta®, Kadcyla®, and Tecentriq®, among others, and where he previously led the development of Avastin® for Gynecologic and Breast Cancers when starting his industry career. He serves as a Board Member for Avenzo Therapeutics, Pyxis Oncology, and Imugene, and is on the Scientific Advisory Board for Flagship Pioneering. Dr. Dupont earned his bachelor’s degree from Vassar College, his master’s degree from New York University, and his M.D. from the Joan & Sanford I. Weill Medical College of Cornell University.

“I’m pleased to join the Bolt Biotherapeutics Board of Directors,” said Jakob Dupont, M.D., Executive Partner, Private Equity, Sofinnova Investments. “The recent strategic restructuring has left Bolt in an enviable position of having an ongoing clinical trial with a first-in-class Dectin-2 agonist and a near-clinical ISAC program targeting Claudin 18.2. Additionally, Bolt has the resources, in the form of cash, platform technology, and a solid team, to pursue its mission of harnessing the power of the immune system to improve lives and eradicate cancer. I look forward to sharing my experience with the Bolt team as they advance their pipeline programs through clinical development.”

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Bolt Biotherapeutics’ pipeline candidates are built on the Company’s deep expertise in myeloid biology and cancer drug development. The Company’s pipeline includes BDC-3042, a first-in-class agonist antibody that activates macrophages by targeting Dectin-2, and BDC-4182, a next-generation Boltbody™ Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) clinical candidate targeting claudin 18.2. BDC-3042 is currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation trial that includes patients with any of seven different solid tumor types. BDC-4182 is supported by strong in vitro and in vivo data demonstrating potent anti-tumor activity, and activities are underway to support the initiation of clinical trials in 2025. Bolt Biotherapeutics is also developing additional Boltbody™ ISACs in strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit https://www.boltbio.com/.

