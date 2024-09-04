FRO – Changes to the Board composition

Frontline plc (“Frontline” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Marios Demetriades has resigned as Director of the Company. The Board would like to thank Mr. Demetriades for his considerable contribution to the Company during his directorship.

September 4, 2024

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



