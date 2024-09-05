WeWork and Intellibus Announce Joint Event Series: "The Future of AI"

WeWork and Intellibus collaborate to drive meaningful public conversations around AI. (Image Credit : WeWork)

The event aims to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence across various industry sectors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WeWork ( https://www.wework.com/ ), the leading global flexible space provider, and Intellibus ( https://www.intellibus.com/ ), a premier consulting firm specializing in AI consulting and IT strategy, today announced a groundbreaking joint event series titled "The Future of AI". The events will feature speakers from the AI Masterclass, an Executive Education program for senior leaders delivered jointly by Intellibus and NYU’s School of Professional Studies."The Future AI" will bring together high-ranking panels and world-leading speakers from diverse industries, functions, and societal positions. The event aims to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence across various sectors, providing attendees with rich, deep, and thought-provoking insights into the future of companies, industries and society in the age of AI.Open to the public, the first event in this series called ‘Talking AI’ will take place on September 12, 2024, 10:00 am to 01:00 pm, at WeWork 222 Broadway, New York, NY. Attendance is free and open to the public, and registrants can enjoy complimentary access to WeWork for the day.Event Highlights:Keynote speech by Dinesh Moorjani, co-founder of Tinder: Dinesh will share his unique perspective on the intersection of technology and human interaction.Further keynotes from Nisha Paliwal Managing Vice President, Capital One and Michael Marcotte Founder, Chairman & CEO, artius.IDHigh-ranking panels: Hear from industry experts, policymakers, and thought leaders as they discuss AI's impact on various industries, including finance, healthcare, education, and more.Interactive sessions: Participate in interactive sessions designed to foster collaboration and the exchange of ideas among attendees.Networking lunch: Connect with like-minded professionals, industry leaders, and AI enthusiasts to build valuable relationships and explore potential collaborations.“In collaboration with Intellibus to host this exciting event, we look forward to bringing together our community to spark new conversation, ideas and connections,” said Vincent DePalma ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/vdepalma/ ), Director at WeWork. “As AI revolutionizes the way we live and work, this event will provide an unparalleled opportunity to explore its future implications with some of the industry’s leaders.”"Intellibus is proud to collaborate with WeWork in bringing together such a diverse and esteemed group of speakers and panelists," said Ed Watal ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/watal/ ), Founder and CEO at Intellibus. "We believe that 'The Future of AI' will spark innovative ideas and drive meaningful conversations about the role of AI in our world."For more information and to register for our first event in the series called "Talking AI", please visit we.co/talkingaiAbout WeWork:WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, WeWork has become the leading global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.About Intellibus:Intellibus is a premier consulting firm at the intersection of AI, technology, and business strategy. Renowned for its deep expertise in AI, data analytics, and digital transformation, Intellibus empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of today’s dynamic business landscape and drive sustainable growth. In collaboration with NYU’s School of Professional Studies, Intellibus delivers the AI Masterclass, a distinguished three-day executive education program for senior leaders, now celebrating its third successful cohort.Media Contacts:WeWork:press@wework.comIntellibus:PR@intellibus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.