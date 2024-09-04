State of Maine Recognized as Outstanding Employer by Maine Council on Aging & Forbes

MAINE, September 4 - Back to current news.

September 4, 2024



AUGUSTA, Maine €“ The Maine Council on Aging today announced that the State of Maine has won its 2024 Business Excellence Award, recognizing the State of Maine as an excellent employer because of its "workplace culture that supports a diverse multi-generational workforce that intentionally values older workers."

It is the second prestigious employer award the State of Maine has received in recent months. Recently, Forbes recognized the State of Maine €“ for the 4th consecutive year €“ as one of best large employers in Maine.

These recognitions follow significant work by the Mills Administration to improve wages and benefits for employees and to make the State of Maine a more competitive, welcoming, and inclusive employer.

"This recognition is a testament to our work to make the State of Maine an employer of choice for Maine people," said Kirsten Figueroa, Commissioner of the Department of Administrative and Financial Services. "Throughout our time in office, we have improved pay and benefits for State employees, whom we value deeply, and are striving to make the State a more competitive and inclusive employer. We are proud to see this work recognized, and we encourage all Maine people to look at public service as a rewarding opportunity to serve the state we all love."

The Maine Council on Aging's 2024 Business Excellence Award recognizes the State of Maine for its work to become a certified Age-Friendly Employer. The State of Maine is only the second state in the nation to earn the certification. The award recognizes the sustained efforts of the State to implement strategic practices and policies that value and sustain the contributions of older workers, support family caregivers, and/or create environments that meet the needs of older people, people living with dementia, and family caregivers.

Governor Mills established the Cabinet on Aging through Executive Order in 2022. Since then, the Cabinet has brought together State government agencies to coordinate and advance policy and programming to help Maine people age safely, affordably, and in ways that best serve their needs and preferences. In coordination with these and other efforts, on March 23, 2023, the State of Maine became a Certified Age-Friendly Employer, which honored Maine state government as an employer valuing diverse employees based on proficiency, qualifications and contributions €”free of ageism.

From September 2019 to July 2024, the Mills Administration has increased wages for every State employee by at least 24 percent, in addition to multiple one-time lump sum payments for State employees, and significant improvements to benefits. In less than 5 years since assuming office, Governor Mills and the Legislature have provided the same amount of salary increases for state employees than happened during the previous 16 years combined.

