R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement starts soon

CANADA, September 4 - Work on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement will begin soon, bringing improved traffic flow and enhanced safety for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists along Highway 1 in the Shuswap.

The $136-million contract for the project has been awarded to AECON-Emil Anderson GP. Work will begin in the coming weeks and will improve 2.5 kilometres of Highway 1. The project includes four-laning 1.9 kilometres of highway, replacing the R.W. Bruhn Bridge with a new four-lane structure, and upgrading intersections between Old Sicamous Road and Silver Sands Road.

The Province worked closely with Splatsin and the District of Sicamous on the project design, gaining valuable input as the project moves into construction.

With the completion of the project, the intersection at Old Spallumcheen Road will be closed on Highway 1 and replaced with safer access that eliminates left turns. The project also includes a new multi-use path to increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists travelling across the Sicamous Narrows and into Sicamous.

The project cost is estimated at $260 million. That includes approximately $91.1 million from the Government of Canada under the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component of the New Building Canada Fund.

Traffic access through the site will be affected during construction. Advance notice of any traffic disruptions, including possible periods of single-lane-alternating traffic and short, intermittent full closures, will be provided. Drivers are reminded to drive for the conditions, use caution and expect delays. Up-to-date traffic notifications will be posted to DriveBC: https://www.drivebc.ca/

A recent tragic incident on the bridge will not affect the scope or timing of work.

Learn More:

For updates about the project and frequently asked questions, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/highway1-kamloops-alberta/rw-bruhn-bridge