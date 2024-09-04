BeyondTrust Recognized as a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Remote Desktop Software for Second Consecutive Year

The Gartner® Peer Insights™ “Customers’ Choice” distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and using BeyondTrust products

As of June 30, 2024, BeyondTrust has earned an end-user review overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 in the Remote Desktop Software market, with 97% of reviewers noting a “Willingness to Recommend,” based on 70 reviews over the past 18 months

ATLANTA, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced BeyondTrust Remote Support was placed by Gartner® Peer Insights™ in the Customers’ Choice Quadrant; and designated as a Customers’ Choice, with 97% of reviewers indicating a “Willingness to Recommend” score. Per our understanding, vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the “Voice of the Customer” report meet or exceed the market average Overall Rating and the market average User Interest and Adoption. This is the second consecutive time BeyondTrust has been distinguished as a Customers’ Choice in the Remote Desktop report.

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews are organized by products in live markets that align to Gartner research markets.

Gartner defines Remote Desktop software as tools that allow secure access and control of remote devices across multiple platforms. The software provides the same level of access as being physically present to manage and control the resources of the remote device. The software offers secure transfer of files in a live or unattended support session. It is generally used by IT professionals performing maintenance and support personnel assisting end users.

BeyondTrust Remote Support is the only solution to elevate the service desk by empowering organizations with scalable support and proactive IT across enterprises of all sizes, with the assurance of secure access to any device, any system, every time. With industry-leading security for every access session, built on best-in-class session monitoring and compliance reporting, BeyondTrust Remote Support is trusted by organizations of all sizes across all industries to securely access, monitor, and repair devices and endpoints.

Resulting in an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars (as of June 30, 2024), 70 verified end-users from a variety of roles in IT provided reviews of BeyondTrust Remote Support over the past 18 months. Feedback from the verified reviews included:

“BeyondTrust Remote Support has been one of the most amazing tools we have ever used. This tool has made the major problem of remote troubleshooting a very simple task due to its simple and friendly user interface and its reliability and connectivity. Simply put, this has been one of the hero tools of our back-end operations. "

IT Analyst (Industry: IT Services)

"We've used the BeyondTrust Remote Support software for over seven years now and been pleased with the consistency in which it delivers on what it promises. We've never needed to submit a support ticket for anything beyond a configuration question. It has been rock solid from the day we deployed it."

"BeyondTrust Remote Support provides secure access to devices in our environment very efficiently. Scalability is a plus, and ease of use and deployment are key benefits. FedRAMP compliance is a must.”

“Reliable, fast, and very easy for your end users to connect and use to enable remote support. One of the best remote support tools I’ve used simplifies the initial process of enabling the end user to initiate the remote session and enable you to support them. The queue management for end users is great for them to choose an available agent, while the technician gets notification that someone is waiting to start the remote support session.

"Receiving the 2024 Customers’ Choice distinction for Remote Desktop Software underscores our commitment to providing top-tier solutions that prioritize exceptional customer experiences," said Sam Elliott, SVP Products at BeyondTrust. "We are dedicated to continuously innovating and enhancing our offerings to help our customers meet their security goals. We are truly grateful for the valuable feedback shared by our customers through Gartner Peer Insights."

More information on BeyondTrust’s ranking in the Gartner Peer Insights for Remote Desktop Software can be seen here.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Remote Desktop Software, Peer Contributors, August 20, 2024.

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global cybersecurity leader protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com .

