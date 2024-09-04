Submit Release
Gov. Pillen Announces Resignation of DAS Director

LINCOLN, NE -- Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the resignation of Jason Jackson, director of the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) and chief human resources officer.  Jackson, who has been with the state since 2016, is leaving to pursue an opportunity in the private sector. His last day is Sept. 27.

Gov. Pillen commended Jackson’s many commitments to state service, including his active military career in the Nebraska Army National Guard.

“Jason exemplifies what it means to be a dedicated public servant,” said Gov. Pillen.  “Under his leadership at DAS, that agency improved its responsiveness, not only to other agencies, but also in how it interacts with public entities,” said Gov. Pillen. “That role is one of tremendous responsibility. Jason has much to be proud of when he reflects on his many accomplishments with the state.”

Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly added: “I appreciate Jason’s service to Nebraska and our team. He is a proven leader who has made significant improvements in our state government. We wish him well.”

“Serving the State of Nebraska has been the honor of my career.  I’m particularly proud of working with Governor Pillen to pass the State Procurement Act, reform the Historical Society, and earn recognition for excellence in state financial reporting,” said Jackson.  “I greatly appreciate Governor Pillen’s leadership and wish his administration continued success as they work to improve services and provide tax relief to Nebraskans.” 

 

A national search will commence immediately to identify a new director for DAS.

