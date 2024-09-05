Teletrac Navman Expands Fleet Management Integrations with EKOS

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- • The cloud-based solution streamlines fuelling operations for fleets with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles• Enables better management of on and off-site fueling, bulk fuel orders, and fuel equipment maintenance Teletrac Navman , a Vontier Company and global leader in connected mobility solutions, has today revealed a major fleet, fuel and EV management software integration for its core TN360 fleet management platform.Sustainable fuel management and reducing fuel costs are both key challenges for fleets operating ICE vehicles. EKOS Fleet, Fuel and EV Management is an end-to-end solution that drives efficiency, increases productivity, and lowers costs.From controlling on-site fuel distribution and inventory, to pulling in live fuel card data, not only does EKOS streamline operations it also uses AI technology to find patterns in data where efficiencies and savings could be made.Moreover, the EKOS Fuel Index provides live aggregated data on retail and wholesale fuel prices, guiding operators on where and when to plan on-site stock purchasing and off-site refuelling.Through this new integration, Teletrac Navman’s AI-powered TN360 platform is increasing its stature as the single pane of glass from which fleets can plan, manage, and optimise their entire operation through a data driven approach. With insightful dashboards, reports, and real-time alerts, TN360 streamlines decision making.This latest integration with TN360 adds to Teletrac Navman’s growing portfolio which includes TMS/job management, temperature monitoring, freight visibility, route scheduling and dashcam.Mayank Sharma, Head of Global Product Management & UX at Teletrac, says: “In today’s current business and economic climate, there are increasing pressures to operate more efficient and sustainable fleets. Being able to confidently plan and manage what are increasingly becoming mixed-energy fleet takes a unified approach to fleet management powered by smart data. With the power of EKOS we are continuing to equip fleets with the tools they need to simplify complex tasks and make sound business decisions that will impact them today and into the future.”For more information or to enquire about TN360 or the EKOS integration, please visit https://www.teletracnavman.co.uk/fleet-management-software/integrations-enhancements

