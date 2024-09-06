Pasadena Police Officers Association Endorses Nathan Hochman for Los Angeles County District Attorney

Pasadena Police Officers join other First Responders in supporting Hochman’s bid to unseat George Gascon

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pasadena Police Officers Association unanimously endorsed Nathan Hochman for Los Angeles County District Attorney, citing his “ongoing support for public safety and distinguished career in public service.”Hochman maintains a strong lead in the race to oust George Gascon as L.A. County’s top law enforcement officer and has won the overwhelming support of first responders, who have witnessed first-hand how Gascon’s failed policies jeopardize the safety and well-being of all residents.“We were inspired by your ongoing support for public safety and distinguished career in public service. During discussions among our committee and other supporters, your outstanding qualifications, proven record, campaign viability and numerous other factors have led us to unanimously endorse your candidacy,” David Llanes, chair of the Pasadena Police Officers Association, Political Action Committee, wrote in an Aug. 6 letter to Hochman.“I am grateful to the Pasadena Police Officers Association and all other first responders who are overwhelmingly supporting me for L.A. County District Attorney,” Hochman said. “With our shared commitment to public safety, we will work together to address the surge in residential burglaries, smash and grab robberies and other criminal activity that have left many of us feeling unsafe and unprotected.”Voters overwhelmingly support Hochman for District Attorney, a poll commissioned by the Los Angeles Times confirms. The poll verifies Hochman’s massive lead in the race, finding that 45% of likely voters would cast their ballot for Hochman compared to just 20% for Gascon with the remainder undecided. Hochman also leads in fundraising: He has outraised Gascon by a 10-to-1 margin, another important indicator of Hochman’s tremendous support in his bid to defeat Gascon on Nov. 5.In addition to the Pasadena Police Officers Association, the POAs representing these cities have endorsed Hochman: Azusa, Baldwin Park, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Claremont, Covina, El Monte, Glendale, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Pomona, San Francisco, Santa Monica, South Gate, West Covina and Whittier. Hochman also is supported by Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs Association and the Association of Deputy District Attorneys.About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.’s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former District Attorney Jackie Lacey, a coalition of first responders, more than 70 elected officials and dozens of civic and business leaders. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit www.NathanHochman.com

