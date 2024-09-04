Aembit Named Finalist in Best Identity Management Solution for 2024 SC Awards

The Company's Workload IAM Platform Was Also Shortlisted for Best Authentication Technology, as Non-Human Identity Security Gains Urgency



SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aembit, the leading non-human identity and access management (IAM) company, has been recognized as a 2024 SC Award finalist in the Trust Award categories for Best Identity Management Solution and Best Authentication Technology.

This announcement was made last week as part of SC Media’s 2024 SC Awards coverage. Celebrating its 27th year, the SC Awards recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in advancing the security of information security.

Users can find Aembit and the full list of finalists here.

“The finalists for the 2024 SC Awards truly represent the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and leadership,” said Tom Spring, editorial director at SC Media. “These solutions, organizations, and professionals have demonstrated outstanding capabilities in addressing today’s complex and ever-changing threat landscape. We are proud to recognize their contributions to the cybersecurity community.”

This year, the SC Awards received a remarkable number of entries across 34 specialty categories, with many notable companies earning nominations for their leadership and commitment to cybersecurity.

The SC Awards were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, including cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance community from sectors such as health care, financial services, education, and technology.

“We’re honored to be recognized in these two categories, as it highlights our commitment to solving the critical challenge of securing workloads in a world where non-human access to sensitive assets is growing exponentially,” said David Goldschlag, co-founder and CEO of Aembit. “This recognition reinforces our dedication to providing an industry-leading platform that protects and automates the vital connections between applications and services, and across hybrid environments, ensuring that our customers can operate securely and efficiently in modern IT environments.”

Winners of the 2024 SC Awards will be announced on Sept. 17.

About Aembit

Aembit is the Workload Identity and Access Management platform that secures access between non-human identities across clouds, SaaS, and data centers. With Aembit’s identity control plane, DevSecOps can fully automate secretless, policy-based, and Zero Trust workload access. For more information, users can visit www.aembit.io and follow them on LinkedIn.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through their trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Their brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications and TECHEXPO Top Secret. Users can learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

