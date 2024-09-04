Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for September 2024
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for September 2024. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.
The energy rate for September is approximately 15% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $8.56 or 2% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.
Price of Electricity Including
(cents/kWh) (cents/kWh) (cents/kWh)
Residential 7.820 3.541 11.361
Commercial 7.765 3.330 11.095
Industrial 7.622 2.215 9.837
Farm 7.777 5.546 13.323
Irrigation 7.521 0.000 7.521
Oil & Gas 7.608 2.356 9.964
Lighting 6.409 2.318 8.727
Farm - REA
Beaver REA 7.777 4.927 12.704
Borradaile REA 7.777 4.432 12.209
Braes REA 7.777 4.829 12.606
Claysmore REA 7.777 6.394 14.171
Devonia REA 7.777 4.317 12.094
Heart River REA 7.777 3.932 11.709
Kneehill REA 7.777 4.882 12.659
Mackenzie REA 7.777 4.360 12.137
Myrnam REA 7.777 4.480 12.257
Zawale REA 7.777 4.183 11.960
Estefania Joy Direct Energy Regulated Services 832-588-3634 news@directenergy.com
