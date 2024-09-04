Submit Release
Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for September 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for September 2024.  The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory.  The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers.  The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates have been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for September is approximately 15% lower than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $8.56 or 2% decrease in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.

Price of Electricity Including

(cents/kWh)                  (cents/kWh)                      (cents/kWh)

Residential                                      7.820                             3.541                                11.361
Commercial                                     7.765                             3.330                                11.095
Industrial                                          7.622                             2.215                                 9.837
Farm                                                7.777                             5.546                                13.323
Irrigation                                          7.521                             0.000                                 7.521
Oil & Gas                                        7.608                             2.356                                 9.964
Lighting                                            6.409                             2.318                                 8.727
Farm - REA
Beaver REA                              7.777                             4.927                                12.704
Borradaile REA                         7.777                             4.432                                12.209
Braes REA                                7.777                             4.829                                12.606
Claysmore REA                        7.777                             6.394                                14.171
Devonia REA                            7.777                             4.317                                12.094
Heart River REA                       7.777                             3.932                                11.709
Kneehill REA                            7.777                             4.882                                12.659
Mackenzie REA                        7.777                             4.360                                12.137
Myrnam REA                          7.777                          4.480                             12.257
Zawale REA                            7.777                          4.183                             11.960


Estefania Joy
Direct Energy Regulated Services
832-588-3634
news@directenergy.com

