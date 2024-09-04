Lincoln Educational Services to Meet Institutional Investors at Barrington Research Virtual Fall Conference being Held on September 12th

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (Nasdaq: LINC) (the “Company”), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, today announced that Scott Shaw, President and CEO, will be participating at the 17th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference, being held on Thursday, September 12th, 2024. Investors should reach out to their Barrington sales representatives or contact mpolyviou@evcgroup.com to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with Lincoln’s management team.



Mr. Shaw will review the recent second quarter performance, with revenue growing 16.1%, student starts increasing 12.3% and adjusted EBITDA more than doubling compared to the year-ago second quarter. Mr. Shaw will also provide an overview of the Company, its growth drivers and how it is uniquely positioned to execute its long term business strategy to increase shareholder valuation.

“Our continued success is attracting new investors to the Lincoln Educational Services story, and we believe events like the Barrington conference allow us to reach a broader investor audience seeking new investment ideas,” commented Mr. Shaw. “We have a compelling story and the opportunity ahead of us is exciting, especially as we open new campuses and expand in-demand programs to other campuses to meet the growing demand for skilled and essential employees, which is necessary to fuel the U.S. economy.”

ABOUT LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education helping to provide solutions to America’s skills gap. Lincoln offers career-oriented programs to recent high school graduates and working adults in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946 and currently operates 22 campuses in 13 states under Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences and associated brand names. For more information, please go to www.lincolntech.edu.

CONTACT: EVC Group LLC Michael Polyviou, mpolyviou@evcgroup.com 732-933-2754

