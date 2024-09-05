meshIQ® Announces Partnership with Mainline® Information Systems

By creating a strategic partnership, meshIQ and Mainline will provide a unique combination of expertise and technology to optimize your existing and future messaging, event streaming and middleware technologies.

PLAINVIEW, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- meshIQis the leading observability and management platform for Messaging, Event processing, and Streaming solutions deployed across Hybrid Cloud (MESH), and today announces partnership with MainlineInformation Systems, a trusted advisor to enterprise and mid-market clients, providing best-fit technology solutions deployed on premises and in the cloud.By creating a strategic partnership, meshIQ and Mainline will provide a unique combination of expertise and technology to optimize your existing and future messaging, event streaming and middleware technologies. The partnership of meshIQ and Mainline supercharges your messaging and steaming infrastructure management, while lowering your Kafka costs with best-in-class enterprise management.Organizations rely on meshIQ to provide complete management, observability, and monitoring of Integration MESH with 360° Situational Awareness. With a single platform that supports all commonly used MESH solutions, meshIQ helps organizations accelerate DevOps, simplify management, and improve uptime and customer experience.Mainline is a national & expert technology partner that designs custom IT hardware & software solutions for on-site & in the cloud. With over 30 years of experience and a national team of over 400 resources, they act as an independent advisor to find the best solution for your business needs and strategy.According to Navdeep Sidhu, CEO of meshIQ, “Mainline is a perfect partner as they are driving digital transformation across the complete tech stack and driving fundamental change in how companies operate and derive value from IT investments. Our solutions will speed that up by delivering a strong messaging and streaming layer as a foundation for the transformation.”“The integration and movement of information between systems continues to be essential for our customers. However, it’s becoming more complex as customers adopt cloud or multi-cloud environments. As a customer’s messaging environment expands across on-premises mainframes, distributed environments, and the cloud, it’s clear that monitoring and managing messaging presents a significant challenge,” said Josh Minthorne, Director of Cloud, DevSecOps, and Automation at Mainline. Minthorne further added, “This gap grows as customers modernize and use Kafka alongside traditional MQ platforms. Our partnership with meshIQ enhances our ability to advise customers on improving monitoring and gaining deep insights into their messaging environments.”To learn more about meshIQ and its offerings, visit: meshiq.com To learn more about Mainline and its offerings, visit: mainline.com Press Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.