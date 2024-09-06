Elevated Laundry Experience at American Laundromat in West Orange

American Laundromat of West Orange West Orange Laundromat West Orange Laundry Service

American Laundromat's new facility in West Orange offers top-quality, convenient laundry services and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Experience the ultimate in laundry day comfort and convenience at American Laundromat's new West Orange location. Laundry day has never been this enjoyable!” — Jake Gergues, Owner of American Laundromat

WEST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Laundromat announced the grand opening of its modern laundry facility in West Orange, NJ. With over 35 years of experience, American Laundromat has expanded to West Orange to offer convenient, top-quality laundry services to local residential and commercial clients.

The new West Orange laundromat is located at 9 Harrison Avenue and boasts a sleek, modern design and plenty of high-capacity washing machines and dryers. Customers from surrounding neighborhoods, including Virginia Avenue, Mississippi Avenue, Chestnut Street, Cedar Avenue, Valley Way, Rock Avenue, Orange Road, Pleasant Avenue, and Washington Street, are enjoying the laundromat's convenient laundry services.

Comfort and Modern Convenience

American Laundromat's West Orange location features New Jersey's largest washing machines, free WiFi, TV, and refreshments for comfort and convenience. Owner Jake Gergues has designed the laundromat to make laundry day an enjoyable experience for all customers.

Simplified Laundry Routine with American Laundromat

Self-Service Laundry: American Laundromat's self-service option allows customers to take control of their laundry experience. The laundromat is equipped with state-of-the-art washing machines, dryers, and a soap station fully stocked with top-quality detergents for a thorough cleaning.

Convenient Wash and Fold Laundry Service: For those on the go, American Laundromat's wash and fold service offers a quick turnaround time of 24 hours (based on availability). Drop off laundry and let American Laundromat handle the rest—from cleaning to folding to sending a notification when it's ready for pickup.

Effortless Pickup and Delivery Laundry Service: American Laundromat's pickup and delivery service offers ultimate convenience to both residential and commercial clients. The laundromat offers a 24-hour turnaround time and will bring clean laundry right to the customer's doorstep.

Advanced Security

At American Laundromat, customer safety is a top priority. The new West Orange laundromat has advanced security measures, including high-definition cameras and alarms to help protect customers and their belongings.

Community History

For over 35 years, American Laundromat has been proud to serve the Essex County community. Its expansion into West Orange is a testament to its commitment to continue providing the community with exceptional laundry services.

Visit American Laundromat Today!

Visit American Laundromat's West Orange facility at 9 Harrison Avenue, open 24-hours a day. For more information or to schedule a laundry pickup online, please visit the American Laundromat website at www.theamericanlaundromat.com.

About American Laundromat

American Laundromat is a family-owned and operated business that has been serving the Jersey City, East Orange, South Orange, Orange, and West Orange areas for over three decades. Its clean, modern facilities, commitment to customer satisfaction, and convenient laundry options make it a top choice of people in the West Orange area.

Legal Disclaimer:

