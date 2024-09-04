Global Shift to Electric Vehicles Spurs Increased Demand for Automotive Wire and Cable Materials | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The automotive wire and cable material market is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing demand across the automotive industry. The market is expanding steadily, fueled by advancements in automotive technology and rising vehicle production. Among various material types, PVC remains a dominant segment, reflecting strong demand and consistent growth.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive wire and cable material market was valued at USD 5,836.1 million in 2022. Over the forecast period, demand for automotive wire and cable materials is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The market value is projected to increase from USD 6,207.6 million in 2023 to USD 12,020.1 million by 2033.



The demand for PVC materials is anticipated to remain strong within the market. According to the latest analysis, the PVC segment is expected to experience a growth rate of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Understanding the Automotive Wire and Cable Material Market

The automotive wire and cable material market is a vital component of the automotive industry, reflecting the sector's ongoing evolution and technological advancements. This market encompasses a range of materials used in automotive wiring and cabling, essential for the functionality and safety of modern vehicles. As automotive technology advances, including the integration of electric and autonomous vehicles, the demand for high-performance, reliable wire and cable materials continues to grow. Key materials in this market include various types of insulation and conductors, with PVC being a dominant segment due to its versatility and cost-effectiveness. The market's expansion is driven by rising vehicle production, increased adoption of advanced automotive technologies, and the need for more sophisticated wiring solutions to support features such as infotainment systems, safety mechanisms, and electric drivetrains.

Market Value and Growth Projections

The automotive wire and cable material market, valued at USD 5,836.1 million in 2022, is projected to experience significant growth over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. It is expected to grow from USD 6,207.6 million in 2023 to reach USD 12,020.1 million by 2033, reflecting a strong upward trajectory driven by increasing demand and technological advancements.

Market Value of Automotive Wire and Cable Material Market by Region

Countries Automotive Wire & Cable Material Market CAGR (2033) China 6.1% United States 5.8% Japan 6.8% Brazil 7.2%

"The automotive wire and cable material market is on a strong growth path, driven by rising vehicle production and advancements in automotive technology. With a projected CAGR of 6.9%, this sector is poised for substantial expansion, reflecting the increasing need for sophisticated and reliable wiring solutions in modern vehicles," - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Prominent Drivers of the Automotive Wire and Cable Material Market

 Technological Advancements: Innovations in automotive technology, such as the development of electric and autonomous vehicles, demand more advanced wiring solutions to support complex electronic systems and high-performance components.

 Rising Vehicle Production: The growing global demand for vehicles increases the need for wire and cable materials, as every vehicle requires extensive wiring for power distribution, control systems, and safety features.

 Increased Electrification: The shift towards electrification in the automotive industry, including electric and hybrid vehicles, necessitates high-quality and efficient wire and cable materials to handle increased electrical loads and support new technologies.

 Enhanced Safety and Connectivity Features: The integration of advanced safety systems (e.g., airbags, collision avoidance) and connectivity features (e.g., infotainment systems, telematics) in modern vehicles drives the demand for specialized wiring solutions.

 Regulatory Compliance: Stricter automotive regulations and standards regarding vehicle safety, emissions, and performance require the use of high-quality materials that meet regulatory requirements, boosting the demand for advanced wire and cable solutions.

Challenges Faced by the Automotive Wire and Cable Material Market

 Rising Raw Material Costs: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, such as copper, aluminum, and plastics, can significantly impact production costs and profitability for manufacturers.

 Regulatory Compliance: Stringent regulations and standards related to safety, emissions, and environmental impact require constant updates and adjustments in materials and manufacturing processes, which can be costly and complex.

 Technological Complexity: The rapid advancement in automotive technologies, including electric and autonomous vehicles, demands increasingly sophisticated wire and cable solutions. Keeping pace with these innovations requires substantial investment in research and development.

 Quality and Reliability Issues: Ensuring high-quality and reliable wire and cable materials is crucial, as failures can lead to safety hazards and costly recalls. Maintaining consistent quality across large volumes can be challenging.

 Supply Chain Disruptions: Global supply chain disruptions, such as those caused by geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, or pandemics, can affect the availability and cost of raw materials and components.

Key Players

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

BASF SE, Dow Inc.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

SABIC

3M Company

Evonik Industries

AG, Solvay S.A

Arkema S.A.

Eastman Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Competition Deep Dive (Automotive Wire and Cable Manufacturer)

Sumimoto Electric Industries Ltd

Lear Corporation, Allied Wire and Cable Inc.



Regional Analysis for the Automotive Wire and Cable Material Market

China: Market Size: Expected to reach USD 3,784.1 million by 2033. CAGR: 6.1%

United States: Market Size: Expected to reach USD 1,394.8 million by 2033. CAGR: 5.8%

Japan: Market Size: Expected to reach USD 635.2 million by 2033. CAGR: 6.8%

Brazil: Market Size: Emerging market with expected high growth. CAGR: 7.2%



Automotive Wire & Cable Material Market Segmentation

By Material Type:

PVC

PP

XLPE

TPU

PPE

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

LCV

HCV



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



