TiniFiber Announces Tom Artinian as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Founder and CEO, Christian Peterson, becomes Chairman of the Board

The board is delighted to have Tom Artinian join as CEO. He not only has an exceptional track record, but also the strategic vision to further accelerate TiniFiber's growth.” — Nathan Chandrasekaran, TiniFiber Board Member

LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiniFiber , the exclusive manufacturer of U.S. patented and UL-listed TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber™ optical cabling solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Artinian as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.Christian Peterson, TiniFiber’s founder and outgoing CEO, will transition to Chairman while Tom Brown, who has served as the interim president since May 2024, will be promoted to Senior Vice President of Business Development and Sales.Tom Artinian is a highly accomplished executive with 30 years of experience within the Fiber optics and cabling industries. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and President at Hitachi Metals’ Wire and Cable division, where he spearheaded transformational initiatives that expanded the company into new markets and achieved double-digit growth.During his tenure, Artinian also successfully navigated the division through an ownership transition to Proterial LTD. Known for his strategic vision and proven track record of driving growth across international manufacturing and distribution sectors, Artinian’s leadership is expected to further elevate TiniFiber’s market presence.Nathan Chandrasekaran, TiniFiber Board Member and Partner at the investment firm Columbia River Partners, commented: "The board is delighted to have Tom Artinian join as CEO. He not only has an exceptional track record, but also the strategic vision and the industry relationships to further accelerate TiniFiber's growth."Nathan Chandrasekaran added: "We would also like to give a heartfelt thank you to Tom Brown and Christian Peterson. In May, Tom Brown stepped into the role of president following the unexpected passing of Steve Shultis and the board is delighted to have him remain as a senior member of the leadership team. Similarly Christian has played a vital role in building the original foundation and his unique vision behind TiniFiber and the company is in a very strong position as a result of his leadership. As Chairman, Christian will continue to provide invaluable strategic advice and industry knowledge."Tom Artinian said: “TiniFiber's technology is truly innovative and brings significant benefits to a huge range of industries, from data centers to industrial manufacturing and from transport hubs to commercial facilities. I look forward to working closely with its great team to help it grow into key international markets.”About TiniFiberTiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator redefining industry standards with its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable. TiniFiber's Micro Armor Fiber is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) and offers exceptional flexibility as well as ease of installation. Trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations, TiniFiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.

