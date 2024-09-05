CSols Inc. Keynote on Trends in Laboratory Informatics at STARLIMS Connect

CSols is the premier lab informatics solutions provider in North America Join us at the STARLIMS Connect Virtual Meeting on September 10, 2024.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSols Inc., the premier laboratory informatics solutions provider in North America, is excited to announce that Lisa Richard, Director of New Ventures, will deliver the keynote address at the upcoming STARLIMS Connect conference on September 10, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The event takes place online, bringing together laboratory informatics professionals from the STARLIMS user base, industry experts, and potential new clients.

In a rapidly evolving landscape of advanced data solutions, attaining efficient data management and laboratory workflows are paramount. Lisa will share her perspective on, and aspirations for, the future of laboratory informatics and the human-centered approach to responsible use of modern technologies. With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, she will address key challenges that laboratory professionals face today and envision the opportunities the lab of the future could present.

“We are honored that CSols was asked to speak on such an important and timely topic at STARLIMS Connect,” said Megan Cavanaugh, Marketing Director. “This keynote will not only highlight our vision of future trends but also provide valuable perspectives on how to enhance laboratory operations and data integrity.”

The STARLIMS Connect conference is a premier event for laboratory informatics professionals, featuring a range of workshops, sessions, and networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to engage with thought leaders and explore the latest advancements in laboratory technology.

For more information about the conference and to register, please visit https://starlimsconnect2024.vfairs.com/.

About CSols Inc.

CSols Inc. is recognized as the premier lab informatics solutions provider in North America and has earned and maintained a reputation for excellence in everything we do over more than two decades. The team of informatics, domain, regulatory, data, and IT experts has evolved beyond the lab to provide informatics expertise to forward-thinking organizations in life sciences and other industries. As a truly independent firm, CSols provides objective guidance and tailored solutions through holistic services in developing informatics solutions through data strategy and implementing, integrating, enhancing, and validating a variety of informatics systems. For more information about CSols, visit www.csolsinc.com.

