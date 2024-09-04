Diamond Quanta Joins Plug and Play’s Semiconductor & Photonics Industry Startup Accelerator Program

The program’s resources will play a key role in the advancement and proliferation of Diamond Quanta’s diamond-based technology throughout the semiconductor industry

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Quanta (the “Company”), a trailblazer in semiconductor innovation, capitalizing on the exceptional properties of diamond to deliver advanced solutions in power electronics and quantum photonic devices, today announced its selection to join Plug and Play ’s prestigious Semiconductor & Photonic Accelerator Program . Plug and Play is renowned as one of the top unicorn generators, globally, having launched industry giants such as Google, PayPal, Dropbox and more. Plug and Play’s support of Diamond Quanta marks a significant milestone in the Company’s journey to reshape the future of electronics.



Joining Plug and Play’s esteemed semiconductor portfolio positions Diamond Quanta at the forefront of the industry’s next wave of innovation. With access to an unparalleled network of industry leaders, investors and corporate partners, the Company is poised to accelerate the development and commercialization of its groundbreaking diamond-based semiconductor technologies.

“We are thrilled to join the Plug and Play Accelerator Program,” said Adam Khan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Diamond Quanta. “This partnership not only validates the immense potential of our technology but also provides us with the resources and strategic connections necessary to scale our operations rapidly and efficiently. We are confident that this collaboration will significantly enhance our enterprise value and drive us closer to realizing our vision of transforming the semiconductor industry.”

“We see immense potential within Diamond Quanta’s advanced diamond technology,” said Adriana Carreño, Program Manager at Plug and Play. “Bringing them into our Semiconductor Accelerator Program will prove exceedingly beneficial to the growth of the company as they continue to advance their technology and grow their operations. We’re proud to play a part in their necessary work proliferating the application of lab-grown diamonds for use in power electronics & photonics.”

Founded by Adam Khan, Diamond Quanta has achieved significant breakthroughs in lab-grown diamond fabrication with its ‘Unified Diamond Framework ,’ which facilitates true substituent doping, a technique that allows for molecular engineering of the diamond structure, tuning mechanical, optical, and electronic properties to achieve industry leading performance. Through these breakthrough innovations, the Company aims to revolutionize diamond-based power electronics and photonics across a wide spectrum of applications including data centers, electric vehicles, aerospace engineering, quantum sensing/computing and more.

ABOUT DIAMOND QUANTA

Founded in January 2024, Diamond Quanta stands out as a company that not only brings a groundbreaking technology to the table but also showcases a strategic understanding of the market. Its approach addresses both the technical barriers and the economic realities of the industry, positioning the Company as a key player in the semiconductor space. With its unique business model and technology that caters to a range of high-value applications, Diamond Quanta is not just developing innovative diamond electronics but also driving the industry towards a new horizon of electronic and quantum technologies.

The Company’s team consists of highly skilled professionals with decades of experience in advanced diamond and nanocarbon materials, as well as electronic, photonic, and optical-mechanical device and product development work. Its team has a track record of translating laboratory innovations into real-world product solutions for the biggest names in semiconductor, aerospace, defense, and consumer electronics.

