Lulich & Attorneys Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

SEBASTIAN, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lulich & Attorneys is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 1,807 among the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The firm was recognized as the 33rd fastest-growing law firm in the United States and 5th fastest in the state of Florida. With an impressive growth rate of 269% over the past three years, this recognition marks the firm’s dedication to excellence and innovation in the legal field.

The Inc. 5000 list offers a data-driven snapshot of the most successful independent businesses across the nation. Previous honorees include household names such as Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia, all of which first gained national exposure through their inclusion on this esteemed list.

Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a significant achievement, showcasing the resilience and growth of independent businesses like Lulich & Attorneys. The companies on this year’s list collectively generated 874,940 jobs and contributed $317 billion in revenue over the past three years. Lulich & Attorneys is honored to be recognized alongside such a dynamic and successful group of companies.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Inc. 5000 list," said Jordan Lulich of Lulich & Attorneys. "This achievement reflects our commitment to providing top-tier legal services and our dedication to the clients and communities we serve."

Lulich & Attorneys will be formally recognized at the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, alongside other honorees.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Inc. provides entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools, and community they need to build successful companies. The Inc. 5000 list, produced annually since 1982, recognizes the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the U.S. Companies are ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2023. The full list, including company rankings and additional details, is available online, and the top 500 companies are featured in Inc.’s September print edition.

About Lulich & Attorneys

With over 35 years of service, Lulich & Attorneys is one of the longest-established law firms in Indian River County, Florida, with offices in Sebastian and Vero Beach. The firm has built a reputation for solving complex legal problems, offering comprehensive services in real estate law, estate planning, personal injury representation, and business law. Known for its concierge-level service, Lulich & Attorneys remains committed to excellence, integrity, and client-focused solutions. The firm’s inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list further solidifies its status as a leading law firm in Sebastian and Vero Beach.

For more information, visit Lulich.com.

