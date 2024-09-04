TOPIKOS™ launches first award-winning brand under its portfolio: Mailroom Premium Vodka, a new Canadian vodka experience

Crafted with care, Mailroom Premium Vodka inspires genuine connections by inviting consumers to share their favorite messages and stories that reflect their unique journeys

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Topikos Spirit & Beverage Company Inc. (TOPIKOS™) announces the launch of Mailroom Premium Vodka, the first brand developed under its portfolio, marking an inaugural moment for the company and its unique distributor broker and brand builder model.



Mailroom Premium Vodka is an award-winning spirit inspired by times when plans were spontaneous, friends meant more than followers, and stories were shared over drinks, not data. Mailroom Premium Vodka cultivates genuine connections and authentic experiences that bring people together.

“Mailroom Premium Vodka was inspired by spontaneity, true friendships, and creating stories worth sharing,” says Peter Kourtis, TOPIKOS™ Co-Founder and CEO. “Mailroom is an important piece in the TOPIKOS™ story, marking the first brand developed under our portfolio, and a story we’re excited to share.”



Mailroom Premium Vodka is meticulously crafted from premium hand-milled Canadian Soft Red Winter Wheat, and distilled using a handcrafted copper still in Guelph, Ontario. The unique character of the spirit comes alive through hints of anise, cracked pepper, notes of spearmint and earthy undertones.

In recognition of its quality, Mailroom Premium Vodka recently won Gold at The Vodka Masters 2024 competition awarded by The Spirits Business, judged by a panel of independent experts.

“We noticed a gap in the vodka category where LDA Gen Z and Millennials were being overlooked. This inspired us to create Mailroom,” says Kourtis. “By delving into what truly resonates with these consumers, we developed a brand that authentically connects with their world and reignites their passion for vodka, marking a memorable cocktail experience.”

Mailroom invites consumers to help co-create the brand’s story by sharing their most memorable moments and messages for the chance to be featured on Mailroom bottles and social media channels. Messages can be submitted via Mailroom’s Instagram, website and at Mailroom events.



Canadian-founded and distilled, Mailroom Premium Vodka is now available in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and soon to be rest of Canada. Mailroom Premium Vodka will be launching across US markets in 2025.

For more information about Mailroom, visit www.mailroomvodka.com and @mailroom_vodka.

About Topikos Spirit & Beverage Company Inc. (TOPIKOS)

Topikos Spirit & Beverage Company Inc. (TOPIKOS) is a Canadian-owned beverage-alcohol distributor and broker company. TOPIKOS brings industry expertise to both world-class and emerging brands, serving customers and consumers across Canada through a unique distributor and route-to-market model targeting sales, marketing, joint partnerships, brand development and manufacturing with ongoing brand expansion. For more information about TOPIKOS™ and its full-service innovative route-to-market offering, visit topikosinc.com.

For business inquiries: Daniel Marujo, daniel.marujo@topikosinc.com; 647-558-9300 ex 102

For media inquiries: Remy Delima, A&C, remy@acteam.ca OR Chloe Villeneuve, A&C, chloe@acteam.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c73b3bf3-c288-41e4-9b3b-d5c6ef5574e0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ca8b8cf-5322-46a6-aab9-4a3102d310a6

Mailroom Bottle Crafted with care, Mailroom Premium Vodka inspires genuine connections by inviting consumers to share their favorite messages and stories that reflect their unique journeys. Mailroom Bottle Today, Topikos Spirit & Beverage Company Inc. (TOPIKOS™) announces the launch of Mailroom Premium Vodka, the first brand developed under its portfolio, marking an inaugural moment for the company and its unique distributor broker and brand builder model.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.